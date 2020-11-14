‘Music Is The Only Good News In Nigeria’, OAP Do2dtun Blasts FG

Popular Nigerian OAP, Do2dtun, has lashed at the government in a new series of tweets. The Cool FM OAP and professional hype-man shared the travails of life in Nigeria via his official Twitter handle.

According to the media personality, music is the only thing that brings good news in the country. In his words:

“We wake up everyday hoping a miracle will happen in this country but hey A nightmare after another every damn day There is no day in this country we don’t wake up to something that will frustrate you.

Read Also: ‘Wizkid Represents Surulere Constituency More Than Desmond Elliot’ – OAP Do2dtun

This country is designed to kill you. Fuel hike again Is there one good news in this country asides music? Please tell me one good news now about Nigeria. Comments please”

See his tweets below: