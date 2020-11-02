Entertainment
“Mrs H” – Mercy Eke Writes As Photo Of Her With Mystery Man Surfaces
Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke stirred up split rumors after she posed for a photo with a man, who is not her boyfriend, Ike Onyema.
In the photo made available by a close friend, the reality star was seen hugging the man, whose face was hidden.
The photo was captioned with the words;
“Love is a beautiful thing @sugarplum055 can’t wait”
Mercy further fueled the rumors after she shared a video of herself smiling with the caption; “Good morning from Mrs H.”
It didn’t end there as the reality TV star also uploaded a post in which she showed off her make-up look and she revealed she was heading to a court wedding.
Fans are now wondering if she and her lover are still together or they are trying to pull a fast one on them.
See her post below:
Entertainment
Laycon Bags New Ambassadorial Deal With Oppo Mobile
Winner of the BBNaija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon, has bagged a new ambassadorial deal with Oppo Mobile.
The reality TV star cum rapper took to his Twitter page to announce the new deal. Sharing pictures of himself as he pens his signature down, he wrote:
“Yes! I’m excited to join the @oppomobileng Family! Expect a lot of amazing things! #OPPOxLaycon”
Information Nigeria recalls the graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos was recently featured on the remix of DJ Neptune’s song featuring Joeboy, ‘Nobody’.
Laycon has also promised that he will release a new song soon.
See his Twitter post below:
Entertainment
Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels got tongues wagging after she showed off her post-baby body five months after she gave birth to her first child.
Information Nigeria recalls that she welcomed her son, Munir with her husband, Ned Nwoko in June.
The film star, who is finally getting back in shape, posted a couple of stunning photos via Instagram on Monday.
In the photos, the actress rocked a black mini gown.
Captioning the post, she wrote;
“In the mood to keep choosing myself”
See the photos below:
Entertainment
LekkiMassacre: ‘Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It’ – Singer Rudeboy
Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy, has shared that nothing will stop him from telling his kids about the Lekki Massacre. The singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to say that the person who will prevent him from sharing the night when soldiers went to the Lekki Toll gate to shoot at peaceful protesters is not yet born.
In his words:
“Them never burn that person that will stop me from telling my kids and the next generation what happened in lekki toll gate ….. #LEKKITOLLGATEMASSCRE”
Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently took time to appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who joined the #EndSARS movement.
See his tweet below:
