Entertainment

Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Serve Couple Goals On Twitter

Published

57 mins ago

on

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi
Nigerian celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, have publicly expressed love to each other via Twitter. The young couple who have been together for over three years could not withhold the public display of affection.

Temi Otedola, who is Nollywood’s latest addition, had posted a picture of her boyfriend on her page.

the don @mreazi“, she simply captioned the picture.

Replying her tweet, Eazi wrote:

“& the Award for best new Actress Ever Liveth goes to?!”

Read AlsoTemi Otedola Shares Beautiful Photos On Twitter

Information Nigeria recalls the business mogul’s daughter revealed why she starred in Kunle Afolayan’s new flick, ‘Citation’. She said she hoped the movie would spark conversations on sexual harassment.

See the exchange between the lovers below:

The lovers’ exchange

Entertainment

Actress Rahama Sadau Reacts To Death Penalty Rumors

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Rahama Sadau

Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has reacted to claims that she was arrested by the police and sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her.

Sadau dismissed the reports as she warned people peddling the fake news about her to refrain from the act.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star got embroiled in a controversy after she shared some photos of herself on social media.

Taking to social media, she wrote;

“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories.

I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well-wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest.

It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful. Love Rahama.”

Read Also: Nigerian Twitter Users Demand Justice For Actress Rahama Sadau

See her post below:

Entertainment

‘I Don’t Like Cooking’, Singer Teni Reveals

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Singer Teni
Teni

Nigerian singer, Teni

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has implied that she does not like cooking. The award-winning singer and songwriter shared this piece of information on her Twitter page.

She had tweeted about looking for a place to buy good food. A fan then chided her for not knowing how to cook at her age.

She replied that she didn’t come to this life to suffer. In her words:

“I no come this life to suffer o”

Read Also#EndSARS: ‘My Heart Is Bleeding’ – Singer Teni

Another fan asked if cooking food is the same as suffering. She replied again:

“I just like to relaz and be taken kailof”

See her tweets below:

The singer’s tweet

Entertainment

‘I Haven’t Thought Of Reading A Book In Weeks’ – Fireboy DML

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML has disclosed that he has not read a book in weeks. This is a big deal for the pop star because he identifies as a bibliophile.

According to him, he might not be a genuine bibliophile because he hasn’t thought of opening a book owing to his busy schedule.

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“traveling/touring as an artist has really made me question my stance on being a bibliophile. I haven’t even thought of reading a book in weeks.”

Read AlsoFireboy DML Features Wande Coal On Upcoming Album, ‘Apollo’

Information Nigeria recalls the singer and songwriter finally agreed to shoot a new music video after Olamide appealed to his fans on Twitter.

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

Trending