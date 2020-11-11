Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Serve Couple Goals On Twitter

Nigerian celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, have publicly expressed love to each other via Twitter. The young couple who have been together for over three years could not withhold the public display of affection.

Temi Otedola, who is Nollywood’s latest addition, had posted a picture of her boyfriend on her page.

“the don @mreazi“, she simply captioned the picture.

Replying her tweet, Eazi wrote:

“& the Award for best new Actress Ever Liveth goes to?!”

Information Nigeria recalls the business mogul’s daughter revealed why she starred in Kunle Afolayan’s new flick, ‘Citation’. She said she hoped the movie would spark conversations on sexual harassment.

See the exchange between the lovers below: