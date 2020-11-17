News Feed
Mother stops son from marrying pregnant lover, says she’s not beautiful enough for her son (Read full story)
A pregnant lady has cried out for help after her lover’s mother rejected his marriage to her, saying she isn’t beautiful enough for her son.
The lady who pleaded anonymity, took to the inbox of a popular influencer, Arike Ade Pheonix to share her story and also seek for advice from people.
According to her, she went to meet her lover’s mother and on getting there, she discovered that she is from enugu and said her son can’t go that far to get married.
She said she can’t allow her son marry from a far distance, adding that the girl isn’t beautiful enough to even make him go far.
The 26 year old lady is already 2 months pregnant and she’s planning to abort the baby but her boyfriend is asking her to keep the baby and not abort it even though he won’t get married to her.
Read her full story below;
News Feed
Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Popular music star, Peter Okoye and his beloved wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of their marriage today 17th November 2020.
The singer who is also known as Mr. P is one half of the African Pop duo, P-Square, that dissolved some years ago over a disagreement.
Taking to social media, Lola penned a concise anniversary note to her husband, Peter Okoye on their marriage that is waxing stronger by the day.
She wrote;
”Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you.”
News Feed
Okada riders, taskforce officials clash in Lagos (video)
Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders on Tuesday November 17, clashed with officials of the Lagos Task force officers at Second Rainbow along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.
The clash reportedly occurred after the task force officials arrived the scene to arrest Okada riders and seize their bikes. The confrontation was met with stiff opposition which degenerated to chaos in the area.
This has led to traffic on the express en route Mile 2, as the motorcyclists have created bonfires on the express. Residents have been advised to avoid this route pending when normalcy will return to the area.
Watch the video below:
News Feed
Glory be to God Almighty for keeping us strong these past 8 years – Charles Inojie celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife
Actor and director, Charles Inojie, is identified by different pseudonyms. While his online fans prefer to call him, ‘Na Them Dey Rush Us,” some avid viewers of the hit family television show – The Johnsons – call him Lucky, which is the name of his character in the sitcom.
The Nollywood actor took to Instagram to celebrate his 8th wedding anniversary with his wife Obehi Inojie.
The actor described his wife as a “friend, sister, mother and wife all rolled into one” in his wedding anniversary post. Charles Inojie wrote;
Glory be to God Almighty for keeping us strong these past eight years.
@obehiinojie thanks for being a friend, sister, mother and wife all rolled into one. U dey try abeg. Even me know say I no easy
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to us
