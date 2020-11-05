We Will Never Forgive you, Muslims Tell Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, Human Rights activist has been attacked by her Muslim brethren over her involvement in the #EndSARS protest.

Taking to Twitter to share screenshots of fellow Muslims who have told her to remove her hijab, Aisha wrote;

“This is a thread of a few screenshot of fellow Muslims who have told me to remove my hijab. It is not religion for them. It is oppression of women and they are not able to deal with one who refuses to be oppressed!”

