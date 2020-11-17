News Feed
More photos from Actor Williams Uchemba’s traditional wedding
Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba, recently got married to the love of his life, Brunella Oscar, on Sunday, November 15.
Several videos and photos from the traditional wedding ceremony have since surfaced online and Brunella unarguably made a beautiful bride.
Uchemba’s bride stunned in a gold-coloured embellished mermaid-inspired dress which she accessorized with four layers of neck beads and a stunning headpiece to match.
Williams, on the other hand, was dressed in the traditional isiagu outfit with an embellished red cap to match.
The ceremony was graced by his family and friends as well as colleagues in the entertainment industry.
The ceremony held in Alor, Anambra state, his wife’s hometown.
See more of the photos below:
When you marry, have kids without a job, you automatically make a pact with poverty: Omokri
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has taken to his social media page to advise Men to make sure they have a steady source of income before the flirt with the idea of marrying and fathering kids.
According to the 46-year-old, a man who marries and has kids without a job or steady income has automatically signed a deal with poverty.
His post on Twitter reads ;
Nobody plans to be broke, busted and disgusted. However, when you marry and have kids without a job, or a steady income, you automatically make a pact with poverty to be broke, busted and disgusted. Carry money before you marry your honey.
Going further, he wrote ;
Marriage comes with RESPONSIBILITIES! Prepare for them, instead of producing babies you can’t cater for, and then you start harassing your relatives and calling them evil when they can’t help
Pastor Adeboye shares a testimony of how God came helped him and his uncle back in 1956
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has shared a testimony of how God came through for himself and his uncle back in the days of being poor.
The man of God took to Instagram to share an inspirational story of how having faith in God could be the key to overflowing blessings.
”Years ago, I think it was in 1956, I was living with my uncle who was poor but I was poorer. If he had anything, we shared and when there is nothing, there is nothing.
“There was this day we were very hungry and there was no way food could come at all. Suddenly, a young girl came and said, “My sister said I should give you this pounded yam, vegetable and chicken.”
My uncle said “I don’t know your sister. Are you sure”? The girl insisted so we took the food and my uncle said he would look for a gift to give her some other time and she left.
“As soon as she left, we descended on the pounded yam and as soon as we finished it, the girl came back and said the food was not for him. I decree to you today, the miracle you don’t deserve, the Lord will send it to you this week,’ Pastor Adeboye narrated.
Seun Kuti reacts to alleged plans by government to shut down Afrika Shrine over his proposed #EndSars meeting
Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, son of the legendary Afrobeats maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, says the government has threatened to close the African shrine if he proceeds with the #EndSARS movement meeting he plans to hold tomorrow.
Seun planned to hold the meeting on Tuesday November 17. In a post shared on his Instagram page on Monday night, the singer said the government called his older sister, Yeni Kuti, and threatened to close the shrine should he go ahead with the meeting.
Seun said he will be respecting his family’s decision not to hold the event at the shrine.
His post reads:
”So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime.
Slide left and you will see the flier.
This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association. Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. #getthesax #liberationgeneration #wenodoagain #endoppression.”’
