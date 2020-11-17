More photos from Actor Williams Uchemba’s traditional wedding

Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba, recently got married to the love of his life, Brunella Oscar, on Sunday, November 15.

Several videos and photos from the traditional wedding ceremony have since surfaced online and Brunella unarguably made a beautiful bride.

Uchemba’s bride stunned in a gold-coloured embellished mermaid-inspired dress which she accessorized with four layers of neck beads and a stunning headpiece to match.

Williams, on the other hand, was dressed in the traditional isiagu outfit with an embellished red cap to match.

The ceremony was graced by his family and friends as well as colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The ceremony held in Alor, Anambra state, his wife’s hometown.

See more of the photos below: