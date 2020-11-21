Connect with us

Money rains as Zubby Michael arrives Destiny Etiko’s father’s funeral (video)

Published

10 mins ago

on

Zubby Michael, a Nollywood actor, who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle has made money rain at his colleague, Destiny Etiko‘s father’s funeral.

Recall Destiny Etiko had lost her father some months back and buried him on the 22nd of May this year.

The curvy Nollywood actress has now given her late father a befitting funeral ceremony on Friday, November 20.

Those who graced the luxurious funeral were top Nollywood actors and actresses with Prophet Odumeje in attendance as well.

Highlights from the funeral included moments Prophet Odumeje and Zubby made money rain like water at the event.

While Odumeje sprayed one million Naira cash on Destiny Etiko, Zubby was seen giving her money in bundles.

Moment before Zubby left the funeral, he was seen throwing wads of Naira notes in the air while people scampered and fell on themselves picking.

Watch the video below;

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na Psquare I know” – Naira Marley

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley waded into the online conversation which was ignited by former bandmates and twins, Peter and Paul Okoye celebrating their birthday differently.

Reacting to Davido’s tweet in which he called out those that attended the different parties the brothers held, Naira Marley stated that he only knows Psquare and not Paul or Peter.

He tweeted;

I still don’t know who Paul or peter is. Na psquare I know”

I still don?t know who Paul or Peter is - Naira Marley wades into the Psquare feud

Stop making Christianity white, God isn’t white – Bolanle Olukanni says

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

TV presenter, producer and red carpet host, Bolanle Olukanni, popularly known as Bolinto has asked people to stop with the narrative that God is white.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Bolanle insisted that Christianity isn’t white and so is God.

When someone opined that she was about to defend the argument that God is black, she dismissed it.

See her post and exchange below:

Davido shows off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from Chioma

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido who turned a year older today November 21, has shown off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from his partner, Chioma.

Sharing a photo of the neck chain which has an image of him and his mother, Davido wrote

“me and my mother, emotional thank you @chefchi”.

