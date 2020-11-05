Minister Praises First ‘Nigerian’ Elected To US Congress

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated young Nigerian, Mr. Adeoye Owolewa after he became the first Nigerian-born man to win a seat in the US House of Representatives.

Mr Owolewa, who reportedly hails from Omu-Aran in Kwara State, claimed victory in the U.S. Congress election for the District of Columbia on Wednesday.

Reacting to this development, the Minister took to his Twitter page on Thursday and wrote:

“Congrats are in place for the 31-year old Adeoye Owolewa for making Nigeria proud by being the first Nigerian to win a seat in the United States Congress.”