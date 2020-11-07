Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shared a lovely family photo on Instagram.

The beautiful movie star took to the photo-sharing app on Saturday to bless the timeline with the photo.

She simply captioned the photo with a love emoji and wrote:

“Family”

In the photo, it can be seen that it is a casual day in the Okojie’s residence as they all appear laid-back.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress cum filmmaker celebrated her nine years’ wedding anniversary and 36th birthday in August.

On her birthday, the actress shared how the previous year has been trying for her but she still had many things to be grateful to God for.

See the actress’ Instagram post below: