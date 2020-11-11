Mercy Johnson-Okojie And Her Family Hang Out With Timaya

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family were recently seen hanging out with singer, Timaya.

The actress had paid a visit to the singer’s home in the company of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie and their last child, Divine-Mercy.

The film star and mother of four took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a photo and video from their visit.

In the video, Timaya was seen entertaining the actress’ last child by making hilarious facial expressions.

Mercy captioned her post with the words;

“Blood @timayatimaya … GRATITUDE”

See her post HERE.