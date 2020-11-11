Connect with us

Mercy Johnson-Okojie And Her Family Hang Out With Timaya

Published

33 mins ago

on

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family pictured with Timaya

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family were recently seen hanging out with singer, Timaya.

The actress had paid a visit to the singer’s home in the company of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie and their last child, Divine-Mercy.

The film star and mother of four took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a photo and video from their visit.

In the video, Timaya was seen entertaining the actress’ last child by making hilarious facial expressions.

Mercy captioned her post with the words;

“Blood @timayatimaya … GRATITUDE”

Kiddwaya To Make Big Announcement; Says He Will Break Tables

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, has revealed that a big announcement is coming soon from him. He added that the announcement will break tables. Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star charged his fans to stay strong as a family.

In his words:

“WDG let’s stay strong as a family. We are all we got. Don’t worry, We about to announce something soon. About to break some mf tables”

Information Nigeria recalls the globetrotter laid rumors of his fallout with Erica to rest by sending her a lovely bouquet of flowers. This was after both stars reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Tekno To Release Debut Album, ‘Old Romance’ In December

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Tekno

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Tekno is set to release his debut studio album titled ‘Old Romance’ in December 2020. This has been confirmed from the singer’s Twitter page on Wednesday.

Quoting a tweet announcing the news, he wrote:

“December”

The self-proclaimed Slim Daddy has been in the industry for almost a decade. His breakthrough single, ‘Dance’, was released in 2013 under Made Men Music Group.

He is the only artist that has been in the Nigerian music industry for over five years without an album. Despite this, he has earned several nominations in top award categories. The most prominent one is the 2017 BET Award where he was nominated in the category of Best International Act Africa.

BBNaija’s Khafi, Gedoni Serve Relationship Goals In New Video

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Khafi, Gedoni

BBNaija ex-housemates and lovebirds, Khafi and Gedoni served relationship goals as they showed off their dancing skills in a new video.

The couple, who are isolating together in London, were seen having a blast while jamming to music in their apartment.

Khafi had made the video available on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The reality TV star also proceeded to ask her fans who danced better.

In her words;

“Quarantine getting the best of us so let the dance battles begin!!  Who’s winning so far, me or @gedoni?”, she wrote.

