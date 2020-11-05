Mercy Eke Mocks Diane Over Her Poorly-Edited Photo

Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show season 4, teased her friend Diane Russet after the latter shared a poorly-edited photo on her Instagram page.

Diane had struck a pose in which she turned back to look over her right shoulder but the picture didn’t come out right as her head and legs looked awkward.

Reacting to the photo, Mercy Eke left a comment in which she asked her friend where her head and leg were facing.

Fans also had a swell time making fun of the photoshopped image.

Read Also: ‘I Will Love To See Lesbianism Legalized In Nigeria’ -BBNaija‘s Diane

See the photo below: