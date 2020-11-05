Women don’t like to hear the truth – Nigerian Lady

Queen Preshiii, a Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to state that women do not like to hear the truth, even when men do not mind being truthful.

Queen Preshiii further stated that it is better the truth is told from inception because if one lies at first, the truth will eventually come out someday and ruin the beautiful moments that have been shared through the years.

“I just realized men don’t mind telling the truth but, to be honest, we women hate to hear the truth

“But someday the truth would still find its way out, which will eventually end in heartbreak plus delayed illusion of lies.

“TIME wasted right? so men please tell us the truth no matter what!!” she wrote.

