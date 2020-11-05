Connect with us

Women don't like to hear the truth – Nigerian Lady

3 hours ago

Women don't like to hear the truth – Nigerian Lady

Queen Preshiii, a Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to state that women do not like to hear the truth, even when men do not mind being truthful.

 

Queen Preshiii further stated that it is better the truth is told from inception because if one lies at first, the truth will eventually come out someday and ruin the beautiful moments that have been shared through the years.

“I just realized men don’t mind telling the truth but, to be honest, we women hate to hear the truth

“But someday the truth would still find its way out, which will eventually end in heartbreak plus delayed illusion of lies.

“TIME wasted right? so men please tell us the truth no matter what!!” she wrote.

Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history

3 hours ago

November 5, 2020

Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history

Former Presidential candidate, Adamu Garba has chided the United States over its ongoing election which he said is filled with rigging machines.

According to former Presidential candidate under the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections, the 2020 US election is the most adulterated in the United States of America’s election history. H wrote;

“United States of America, #Election2020 rigging machines all over. The most adulterated election in US history. We might need to rent them our able INEC Chairman Prof. Yakubu Mohammed.”

Kiddwaya Reacts After Erica Ignored Laycon At Dorathy's Party

3 hours ago

November 5, 2020

Kiddwaya Reacts After Erica Ignored Laycon At Dorathy's Party

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has reacted to how disqualified housemate, Erica, ignored Laycon during Dorathy’s 25th birthday party.

According to Kiddwaya, a queen will always remain a queen.

Kiddwaya made the reaction via his Twitter handle

Kidd wrote;

“A Queen will always remain a queen and we must always protect our own”

Although, the reason for his tweet is just speculations.

Man demands refund of church offerings he gave for 19 years

11 hours ago

November 5, 2020

Man demands refund of church offerings he gave for 19 years

A man has written a letter to his church, demanding a refund of all the offerings he contributed to the church for the 19 years he attended the church.

Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia, a Kenyan Christian, took to Twitter to share the letter he wrote to his church while warning that there will be consequences if he doesn’t get a refund.

Dishon, who used to attend Revival Mission Church, Kabete, in Nairobi, said he was a member from 1997 to 2018 when he left the church.

He asked that the church refunds the sum of 58,000 KES which is his estimate of his contribution to the church over two decades.

He said the contributions he made to the church were not “voluntary” but was done under “undue influence, duress, and intimidation.”

He asked the church to deposit the money in his account on or before November 31, 2020, or he will start legal proceedings.

Read the letter below.

