Meet The World’s Smallest Woman, Jyoti Kisange Amge

The world smallest woman, Jyoti Kisange Amge, who weighs 12 pounds, suffers from a rare genetic a condition known as ‘primordial dwarfism’. In 2014, she starred in ‘American Horror Story,’ where she played the role of Ma Petite in the fourth season, ‘Freak Show.’

Standing just 24-inches tall, the 26-year-old Indian actress enjoys flirting but she has confessed that she has never actually kissed a boy and she is not looking for a relationship. Due to her condition, the actress has not gone through puberty so she is incapable of bearing children.

There has been a lot of rumors about the actress’ marital status but she is currently single. According to reports, Jyoti is more focused on her acting career.