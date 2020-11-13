Connect with us

List Of Nollywood Actresses Who Have Never Kissed In A Movie

5 hours ago

Kissing in movies seems normal to some of the Nigerian actresses while some forbids it and never acted a role that involves kissing the other partner in movies. It’s incredible how these beautiful actresses active such in the movie industry and they are still very popular.

These beautiful Nigerian actresses are:

1. Ruth Kadiri

Ruth Kadiri Bags Multi-million Naira Ambassadorial Deal

Delectable Nigerian actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri emerges the only screen actress who has never kissed a fellow actor lip to lip in the movie industry. With over 15 years in the industry, Ruth Kadiri has over 50 movies to his credit and she is known for her exceptional acting skills in movies.

2. Chioma Akpotha Chukwuka

See Chioma Reply To A Fan Who Begged Her For 1k

The beautiful Nigerian movie actress and Chioma Chukwuka is one of the oldest female actresses and she doesn’t kiss in movies.

3. Judy Austin

Celebrity marriage is now about views, comments and likes on social media- Actress Judy Austin - Kemi Filani News

Judy features in several Nigerian movies and she is making herself proud.

Sexy Words To Say In Bed That Would Drive Your Partner Wild

5 hours ago

November 13, 2020

When it comes to spicing up your sexual life, dirty talk is right at the top of everyone’s list.

Although, it’s hard to come up with sexiest things to say in bed when you’re in the moment.

Sexy Words To Say In Bed That Would Drive Your Partner Wild

Your brain seems to get all flustered. And you probably end up saying something that’s the opposite of hot and steamy.

This ruins the mood and might even make things awkward for the duration of a time that should be fun and sexy. So what’s the solution? Having some phrases up your sleeve for just that moment! You’ll be able to just remember a few sexy things to say in bed and won’t feel worried or pressured.

Here are some of the sexiest things to say in bed that would lead to the most satisfying night ever;

1. I want you now.

2. I’m so ready for you.

3. You feel so good.

4. Your body feels amazing on mine.

5. I want to taste you.

6. When you do _____, it drives me crazy.

7. Keep doing exactly what you’re doing.

8. I want you to _____ right now.

9. I love watching you go to work.

10. I want you to lay down and not move a finger. Let me do it all.

11. You’re turning me on so much right now.

12. That’s exactly what I like.

13. Grab my hair and make me love it.

14. I love it when you’re rough with me.

15. It’s so hot when you grab me.

16. Don’t stop!

17. Is that all you’ve got?

18. Show me what you can really do.

19. I’ve been waiting for this all day.

20. Get over here and pleasure me until I say you can stop.

21. I want you on me now.

22. Your hands make my body ache for you.

23. Do you remember how much I screamed last time? Make me do that again.

24. If you really want to turn me on, just touch me here. *Guide them in the right direction*

25. You have a magical way with your tongue.

26. Do you like that?

27. Tell me what you want.

28. I’m the boss tonight.

29. You really know what you’re doing.

30. I want you to come for me.

The Only Thing That Has Not Gone Up This Year Is Short People – Singer Praiz

5 hours ago

November 13, 2020

Nigerian singer, Praiz has made fun of short people saying the only thing that hasn’t gone up this year is them as almost everything has been increased.

Lamenting how hard things are going as almost everything is being increased in the country, he said the only thing that hasn’t gone up this year is short people.

Netizens reacting to his post didn’t take it lightly on him for making fun of short people by comparing them to how things are being increased in the country.

screenshot below;

Actress, Yvonne Nelson bags Masters Degree, celebrates 35th birthday (Photo)

5 hours ago

November 13, 2020

Actress, Yvonne Nelson bags Masters Degree, celebrates 35th birthday (Photo)

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has gifted herself a Masters Degree in celebration of her 35th birthday today.

Yvonne Nelson celebrates birthday

The beautiful Accra-born actress who has also starred in several Nigerian movies turned a new age on Thursday, November 12.

In honour of her 35th birthday, she revealed she bagged a Masters Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Yvonne Nelson celebrates birthday

Speaking in a video she posted, Yvonne said lots of people asked her why she went back to school despite “having everything” that she needs.

In an answer to the above question, Yvonne said she went back to school because she wanted to add value to herself and be more knowledgeable.

She wrote in her caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me 🥳🎂 this month is special. I gifted myself a MASTERS DEGREE in International Relations and Diplomacy 

Young ones, Construct a well defined path for yourself. Stay true to the process and mute every distraction.”

 

