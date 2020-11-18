News Feed
Meet Nigerian Celebrities Who Married Older Women
What was once regarded as a stigma has gradually been embraced as more women have started to date and marry younger men. Our celebrities are not excluded, take a look at five Nigerian celebrities whose wives are older.
Dare Art Alade and Deola Ayeni
Dare Art-Alade and his wife Deola Ayeni have been married for about 12 years. Deola is said to be 8 years older than Darey and the union is blessed with lovely kids.
Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo
Peter Okoye aka Mr P and Lola Omotayo are an amazing couple despite the age difference. Peter’s wife, Lola is said to be 6 years older than him. Peter and Lola tied the knot in 2013 and it was certainly one for the books of celebrity weddings in Nigeria.
Joseph Ameh and Kaffy
Celebrity dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau and live band drummer, Joseph Adakole Ameh got married in Lagos on June 2, 2012. They are blessed with two lovely children, Eliana Ameh, their daughter and Sean Ameh, their son. Kaffy is eight years older than Pappy J as he is popularly called.
Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton
Reality TV star, professional athlete and entrepreneur got married to British Olympian, Perri in 2019. Perri is 31 years old while Mike is 28 years old.
Silver Ojieson and Ann Njemanze
Nollywood actress, Ann Njemanze was a movie sensation in the 90s while she was married to popular actor, Segun Arinze. After their divorce, Njemanze went under the radar, but surfaced again a few years ago. She got married to her new husband, Silver Ojieson, in 2013, and she admitted to journalist that he’s five years younger than her. The actress has a teenage daughter from her previous marriage to Arinze.
News Feed
Peter, Paul Okoye celebrate 39th birthday with new photos
Twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye are a year older today and they both took to Instagram to celebrate themselves but didn’t celebrate each other.
The brothers, who made up the now-defunct P-Square duo before they fell out, turn 39 today.
Peter took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself and he wrote: “Made it to another year. Grateful.”
Paul Okoye also shared a photo of himself on his IG and wrote: “Nonso is + 1”
News Feed
Pastor Sam Adeyemi named member of Forbes Coaching Council
Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center and founder of Global Leadership Consultancy, Sam Adeyemi has been accepted into the Forbes Coaching Council.
According to Forbes, members of its council of coaches “are respected leaders and executives who are selected for the council based on the depth of their experience and success as business, career, and executive coaches”. They “gain access to a vetted national network of trailblazers, disruptors, and game-changers via our exclusive group chat discussions”.
The magazine also notes that their “concierge team gives members access to a team to help build meaningful relationships through personal introductions to a curated network of other successful leaders, creating opportunities for collaboration and new business opportunities”, and “such persons would have the ability to publish insights on its platform while working with skilled editors on expert panels to write bylined articles that enhance their reputation as thought leaders”.
The exceptional leader, author, and entrepreneur who is well renowned for his passion for the youth, teaching success principles, and inspirational books, announced this accomplishment on Instagram stating that he is very honored for the opportunity. Explaining what this feat means, he wrote;
I’m excited to share something with you. Something that has been in the works for a while now.
I typically don’t share many of my personal accomplishments as I am focused on bringing support and results to our corporate and community partners and clients.
But I am very honored to be accepted in the Forbes Coaching Council.
What does that mean?
Well if you know anything about Forbes, they have built a prestigious publication for business leaders and executives. But they have also cultivated that community to become a resource.
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
Again, myself and our team at Sam Adeyemi GLC are thrilled by what this platform will mean for our organization and YOURS. We are honored to have you celebrate this with us.
Following his appointment, a profile of Adeyemi published on Forbes’ website reads:
He has done this through the Daystar Leadership Academy (DLA), which has graduated over 40,000 people since 2002, and through seminars, workshops and conferences. He currently serves as a mentor to hundreds of CEOs in Nigeria and around the world.
As a global conference speaker, he has addressed audiences in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, South Africa, Nigeria, India, and several other countries.
He holds a Master of Arts degree in Leadership Studies from the University of Exeter, UK, and a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University, Virginia, USA.
He is a member of the International Leadership Association and the Association of Talent Developers.
News Feed
Pope Francis Instagram Account Reportedly ‘Likes’ Photo Of A Bikini Model
Pope Francis’ Instagram account liked a racy photo of a bikini model dressed in stockings and suspenders, the model has claimed.
The 27-year-old model identified as Natalia Garibotto, said the Pope Francis’ verified Franciscus account was among the 133,000 that “liked” an image of her standing at a school locker with a white crop-top and a skirt barely reaching her behind.
She wrote;
“My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping,” the Brazilian bikini model joked with Barstool Sports, which also claimed to have seen the apparent papal seal of approval before it was removed.
“Brb on my way to the Vatican,” Garibotto joked with her Twitter followers, along with a prayer emoji, adding: “At least I’m going to heaven,” in what appeared to be a joke in reaction to the like on the image in which she teased followers that she would “teach you a thing or two” along with a red devil emoji.
Though the “like” is no longer there, and it is not clear if the Pope controls his own account but news of the apparent scrolling sparked a slew of devilish reactions and jokes.
