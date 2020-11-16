Meet Ex-Wife Of Pastor Oyakhilome, Anita

Not much has been heard of Anita Oyakhilome, the former wife of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome since her scandalous divorce from the Senior Pastor of Believers ‘Christ Embassy’ Love World Ministries in 2016.

Inf0rmation Nigeria recalls the preacher and author damned all consequences involved by filing for a divorce against the man of God in 2014 citing irreconcilable differences on the grounds of adultery and inappropriate behavior after being married for over 20 years.

The mother of two, who after her divorce left the church where she was a joint owner and co-author, has been living a private life in London where she currently lives.

She has been so private that she did not attend the wedding of her daughter, Sharon Carrisa Oyakhilome in 2018. She no longer uses the name Oyakhilome. A year after reverting to her maiden name, Ebodaghe, she added the name ‘Schafer’ to it, fueling speculations that she is already remarried.

On her blog known as ‘Mind Whisper’, she states that she is now a life solution therapist. She also denounces all affiliations with Christ Embassy. Finally, she addresses herself as Anita Schafer.