‘Mayorkun Is Bigger Than Me, Wizkid, Burna Boy’ – Davido (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has said that one of his signees, Mayorkun is the biggest artiste globally.

The singer made this remark during an Instagram Live interview with The Shade Room.

Rounding up the interview, the host threw a question at the singer and she asked him who he thinks is the bigger artiste between himself, Wizkid and Burna Boy globally.

In response to this, David said that his signee, Mayorkun takes the crown as he is the biggest artiste of all.

In his words;

“The biggest artiste is Mayorkun. Mayorkun of Lagos is bigger.”

Watch the video below: