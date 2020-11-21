Connect with us

News Feed

“May God Make You As Happy As You Made Me Today” – Chioma Sends Emotional Message To Davido On His Birthday

Published

17 mins ago

on

Chioma Avril Rowland has penned a heartfelt message to her baby daddy and singer, Davido as he clocks 28, today, November 28.

Taking too her Instagram page, Chioma, the mother of Davido’s only son, Ifeanyi shared a loved-up photo of herself and Davido and said a prayer of God’s blessings for him.

Chioma appreciated the 30 Billion Gang leader for making her happy and asked God to make him happy always as he celebrates the gift of a new year.

Celebrating her lover, Chioma wrote,

“Screaming happy birthday to you @davido  you’re such an amazing everything!. I pray God makes you as happy as you make me today and always! We love you papa bear and hope you have the best day ever! #28”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na Psquare I know” – Naira Marley

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley waded into the online conversation which was ignited by former bandmates and twins, Peter and Paul Okoye celebrating their birthday differently.

Reacting to Davido’s tweet in which he called out those that attended the different parties the brothers held, Naira Marley stated that he only knows Psquare and not Paul or Peter.

He tweeted;

I still don’t know who Paul or peter is. Na psquare I know”

I still don?t know who Paul or Peter is - Naira Marley wades into the Psquare feud

Continue Reading

News Feed

Stop making Christianity white, God isn’t white – Bolanle Olukanni says

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

TV presenter, producer and red carpet host, Bolanle Olukanni, popularly known as Bolinto has asked people to stop with the narrative that God is white.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Bolanle insisted that Christianity isn’t white and so is God.

When someone opined that she was about to defend the argument that God is black, she dismissed it.

See her post and exchange below:

Continue Reading

News Feed

Davido shows off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from Chioma

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido who turned a year older today November 21, has shown off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from his partner, Chioma.

Sharing a photo of the neck chain which has an image of him and his mother, Davido wrote

“me and my mother, emotional thank you @chefchi”.

Continue Reading

Trending