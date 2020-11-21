“May God Make You As Happy As You Made Me Today” – Chioma Sends Emotional Message To Davido On His Birthday

Chioma Avril Rowland has penned a heartfelt message to her baby daddy and singer, Davido as he clocks 28, today, November 28.

Taking too her Instagram page, Chioma, the mother of Davido’s only son, Ifeanyi shared a loved-up photo of herself and Davido and said a prayer of God’s blessings for him.

Chioma appreciated the 30 Billion Gang leader for making her happy and asked God to make him happy always as he celebrates the gift of a new year.

Celebrating her lover, Chioma wrote,

“Screaming happy birthday to you @davido you’re such an amazing everything!. I pray God makes you as happy as you make me today and always! We love you papa bear and hope you have the best day ever! #28”