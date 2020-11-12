May God give you moral strength to not disobey your parents – Femi Otedola prays for DJ Cuppy

Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola took to his verified Instagram page and penned a heartfelt birthday message to his daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy as she turns 28 today, November 11.
Taking to his Instagram page, the oil magnate and philanthropist posted a photo of himself and DJ Cuppy and prayed for God to give her the strength not to disobey her parents.
He wrote,
“Happy birthday to my fun angel @cuppymusic May God give you moral strength to not disobey your parents lol … F.Ote”