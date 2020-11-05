‘Marry A Girl You Can Afford’ – Actress Chidinma Aneke Tells Men

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph slammed some of her fans, who joked about sleeping with husband, MC Fish.

This comes after the curvy film star showered encomium on her man.

The actress also called on her fans to help her thank her man.

Anita penned a heartfelt message via Instagram to her husband and she also recalled how he managed to fix an issue she had.

In her words;

“If you see my Husband help me thank him



He’s everything I prayed for and More.

On this Day of my shoot he wanted to fix the mic, the button on my dress fell out he knew I was gona cry. Infact I don start to wan cry

He went down the reception no button He searched everywhere none chai

Came back again went out to the supermarket and got a set of niddles and buttons and treads

And he said My Sunshine come and Dress up iv Fixed it oh awwww my King Nwoke ka Dimkpa

Biko hail my Super star my super Black chock @realmcfish I Naked pray for you Pappy m”, she wrote.

Reacting to the post, fans of the actress trooped to the comment section to reveal how they would like to thank her husband.

Irked by the comments, the actress put her fans in their places.

See the exchange below: