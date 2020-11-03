Entertainment
‘Many Nigerians Are Greedy & Sentimental’ – Samklef
Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has stated that many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. The veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this known via his Twitter page.
His main reason for making such a statement is the next general elections in Nigeria. The producer cum blogger is skeptical about Nigerians speaking against bad governance with one voice in 2023. He added that nothing good will come out of Nigeria if many Nigerians continue to allow sentiments override logic.
In his words:
“So many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. Until they change their mindset nothing good will come out of Nigeria. 2023 they will still repeat the same pattern.”
See his tweet below:
Rapper Illbliss Shares Final Picture From The Set Of ‘King Of Boys 2’
Nigerian rapper, IllBliss, also known as Oga Boss, has shared his final picture from the set of ‘King of Boys 2’. The entertainment executive, whose real name is Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, took to his Twitter page to share the picture while revealing that he is done with his part on the movie set.
He also appreciated the cast and crew for contributing time and effort to produce a classic. In his words:
“King of Boys 2! Its a wrap! So much I want to write about this @kemiadetiba epic. I’m just excited and grateful we made another classic.
Shout out to the crew and cast for laying their blood down for this. Odogwu Malay signing out!”
See his post below:
See the picture below:
‘I’m Super Pumped About Forever With You’ – Gedoni Tells Khafi On Her 31st Birthday
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his fiancée, Khafi Kareem as she turns a year older.
The fashion entrepreneur penned a heartwarming message to his woman, stating that he is excited about spending forever with her.
In her words;
“Age is no enemy to you just blow out your candles and make a beautiful Wish.
…………………………………………………………..
The dots above are the inner warmth and joy you bring me that I can’t put in words. It’s been an amazing one year plus with you and I’m super pumped about forever with you UFANIMA MI.
Instagram doesn’t have the space or typing field to list out all the amazing qualities you possess and exude; for want of words YOU ARE A GIFT TO
MY GENERATION Sugarine.
I LOVE YOU DEARLY QUEEN OF MY HEART ??
A very happy BIRTHDAY to you. May all your wishes; spoken and thought come through.
Bon Anniversaire Ma Cherie.”
See his post below:
‘90% Of Nigerians Are Looking For A Way To Escape Nigeria’ – Singer Mr 2kay
Nigerian singer, Abinye David Jumbo, better known as Mr 2kay has stated that 90% of Nigerians are looking for a way to escape Nigeria and never come back.
The 32-year-old Afro-highlife musician took to his Twitter page to demand that the narrative must be changed. According to him, Nigeria is like a prison where the prisoners yearn for freedom or escape.
In his words:
“Sometimes I wonder if NIGERIA is a prison or country? Cos 90% of her people are looking for ways to escape n never come back, we must change this NARRATIVE #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS”
Information Nigeria recalls the singer has also stated that the only thing in Nigeria that makes the people happy is entertainment.
See his tweet below:
