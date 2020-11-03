‘Many Nigerians Are Greedy & Sentimental’ – Samklef

Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has stated that many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. The veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this known via his Twitter page.

His main reason for making such a statement is the next general elections in Nigeria. The producer cum blogger is skeptical about Nigerians speaking against bad governance with one voice in 2023. He added that nothing good will come out of Nigeria if many Nigerians continue to allow sentiments override logic.

In his words:

“So many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. Until they change their mindset nothing good will come out of Nigeria. 2023 they will still repeat the same pattern.”

See his tweet below: