Manchester City Could Offer Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi A Pre-contract In January

Tonight game in the UCL is an important one for Spanish club Real Madrid and Italian club, Inter Milan as they go head to head.

Real Madrid will hope to win all three points as they struggled to come out with one point in their opening two matches of the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thibaut Courtois will start in the goal post.

Zidane will, however, have to worry about his defence as Inter Milan will want to penetrate harder from there.

The Los Blancos have a problem when it comes to their right-back. With the chosen man currently Lucas Vazquez dur to Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola being injured, it seems as though the Spaniard has also suffered an injury of his own.

With this, Ferland Mendy may play as right-back while Raphael Varane will position as center back alongside Sergio Ramos. Marcelo could play at left-back.

At the midfield, Carlos Casemiro will play as the defensive midfielder while Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will be in front of him.

On the attack, Eden Hazard could get another chance to start with Marco Asensio on the wings while Benzema takes the striker’s position.

Below is a possible lineup of Real Madrid team vs Inter Milan

Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Carlos Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema.

Sport Mole predicts a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid.

“There is no downplaying the importance of this match as both teams look to record their first Champions League wins of the season. Lukaku’s expected absence is a big blow for Inter, and we fancy Madrid to edge a very close encounter in the Spanish capital,” Sport Mole reports.