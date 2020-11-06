Man who trekked to celebrate Buhari’s victory in 2015, develops severe limb pain, cries out for help

A Nigerian man identified as Dahiru Buba, who trekked to celebrate Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory in 2015, is now suffering from severe limb pain.

It was reported five years ago that, Buba trekked from Gombe to Abuja to celebrate Muhammadu Buhari, after he won the 2015 presidential election.

According to Daily Trust, Buba is suffering from severe limb pains and is seeking assistance for treatment.

Buba noted that he has pleaded with the governor of Gombe state, Inuwa Yahaya and other APC stake holders to come to his aid.

In his words,