Man who cried out over limb pains after trekking to celebrate Buhari’s victory in 2015 finally gets medical attention

The Gombe state government has come to the aid of Dahiru Buba, a man who developed limb pains after trekking for to celebrate the victory President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Governor of the state, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on hearing of Dahiru’s plight, directed that he be taken to an orthopaedic hospital.

In a statement signed by the governor’s media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the man appreciated the governor after he underwent his first round of medical treatment.

Alhaji Ahmed Yaha and Isa Faruk, two individuals who carried the patient from his house to the hospital expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the government for the gesture.

Muhammad Gambo Magaji, the state commissioner of finance, was also thanked for his support in offering assistance to Dahiru over his medical challenge.