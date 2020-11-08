Sports
Man Utd Told To Sack Ole Solskjaer Despite 3-1 Win Against Everton
It looks like Man Utd’s recent win against Everton might not have eased pressure off coach Ole entirely. This comes as TV pundit, Stan Collymore called on the Manchester United board to still go-ahead to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United bounced back from two consecutive defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, with a come-from-behind to win at Everton on Saturday.
But Collymore feels the nature of their loss to Basaksehir in the Champions League, is enough to fire Solskjaer.
“The fact Manchester United beat Everton today is a total irrelevance.
“And it won’t matter now if they go and win their next four or five games, either.
“Because Wednesday’s Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir was the tipping point for Old Trafford manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
“And, if the passage of play which saw Demba Ba score for the Turks doesn’t lead to the Norwegian getting the sack, then I’m not sure what will,” Collymore wrote in his column for the UK Mirror.
Football
Frank Lampard Says Chelsea 4-1 Win Over Sheffield United Is Their Best Performance Of The Season
Frank Lampard insists Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Sheffield United was their best performance of the season, but is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.
Hakim Ziyech starred, creating two goals as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to register a fourth straight victory, taking them to within a point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
Lampard’s side have scored 14 in four games, and conceded just one in six, but the manager insists Chelsea need to prove their strength over longer than a month.
“That’s the best performance of the season in complete terms,” he said in his post-match press conference, having said on Sky Sports: “We’re third, and that might change by the end of the weekend but at the same time, given the start we had where players were injured and we were starting to put it together, the lack of pre-season, now we’re seeing some of the work.
“The season is long and it’s very early days so I’m keeping my feet on the ground. We have challenge after challenge coming up, the players now go away for two weeks before we face Newcastle. Every game will be challenging.
“The balance of the team was good today, but we must continue. I know how football is, and I know that it’s not just about individuals. It was always going to be hard work against Sheffield United but they came through it.”
Lampard has continually stressed that his side are a work in progress, but the front line, in particular, seems to be clicking in recent weeks.
Football
West Ham 1-0 Fulham: Watch The Moment Ademola Lost A Penalty (Video)
Scott Parker was left angry with Ademola Lookman’s failed Panenka attempt that cost Fulham a point at West Ham, declaring: “He needs to learn.”
Lookman terrible’s attempt was saved in the last minute as Fulham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham after Tomas Soucek had fired home moments earlier.
Aleksandar Mitrovic had missed their previous penalty at Sheffield United this season and Parker said his striker would have taken the penalty but was suffering with an injury when the foul was awarded by VAR, so the second-choice Lookman stepped up.
His duffed effort cost Parker and his side what would have been a deserved point in another improved showing.
“My emotions are one of disappointment, anger a little bit,” Parker said of Lookman.
He’s a young player and when you are young you make mistakes. And you need to learn from them. That’s where Ade is tonight. Anyone can miss a penalty but if you decide to take a penalty like that you need to hit the back of the net. He needs to understand that. He’s been fantastic since he’s been here – we’ll see the character of him now as he’ll need to dust himself down. He needs to learn.
“If you miss a penalty like that, you put yourself right on show. He understands that he’s disappointed more than anyone.
“He’ll bounce back, he’s an unbelievable character and professional.”
See video below
Ademola Lookman with a treat of a penalty for everyone who paid £14.95 pic.twitter.com/1DqfRfufDc
— Football Rascal (@FootballRascal) November 7, 2020
Sports
Angel Di Maria Saves PSG Without Mbappe And Neymar During Clash With Rennes
French Giant PSG picked all three points against Rennes last night all thanks to Angel Di Maria who scored a brace.
Moise Kean scored a goal as well which is his fifth goal in five games as Paris St-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
They were able to do this without the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar who are out on injuries.
PSG will however also have to worry about Kean, defender Thilo Kehrer and midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who all had to come off prematurely during the match yesterday.
See also: ‘It’s Not Okay!’ – Podolski Criticises Arsenal & Arteta for Ozil treatment
Kean’s low strike put PSG ahead before Di Maria clipped home the second.
The Argentina winger made it 3-0 with a low deflected shot in the 75th minute.
Julien Stephan’s side, making their Champions League debut this season, regularly threatened in the PSG area, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas was called into action only on a couple of occasions.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will be thankful for the upcoming international break as most of his key players are now on injury. Hopefully, they will be back after the break.
