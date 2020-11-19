Man becomes Instant Millionaire after meteor worth more than £1.4m crashes into his roof

An Indonesian man identified as Joshua Hutagalung has become an instant millionaire after a five-pound meteor from outer space crashed through his roof and buried itself in his garden.

The man is said to be a coffin maker and was on his daily chores when the meteorite slammed itself into the earth beside his home and buried itself six inches deep into the ground.

Scientist reveals the meteor is approximately 4.5 billion years-old and its worth £1.4 million.

Joshua in a statement on how he acquired the ‘precious’ stone stated;

“I was working on a coffin near the street in front of my house when I heard a booming sound that made my house shake. It was as if a tree had fallen on us.

When I lifted it, the stone was still warm and I brought it into the house

The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken.”

Scientist after critical analysis, the meteorite as classified as CM1/2 carbonaceous Chondrite, an extremely rare find that carries the chemical building blocks believed to have seeded life in the early Solar system.

The rock is now shipped to the United States, and it is currently in the custody of Jay Piatek, a doctor and meteorite collector from Indianapolis.