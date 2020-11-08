Malami: There Isn’t Enough Evidence To Prosecute 33 Indicted SARS Operatives

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has expressed that there is not enough evidence to prosecute 33 personnel of the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the police indicted by a presidential panel in 2019.

Explaining why the former SARS operatives can’t face prosecution, the report observed that the cases brought against the ex-operatives do not meet standards for it to proceed to prosecution stage as no proper investigation was conducted.

According to reports, the AGF said the report “does not meet prosecutorial needs” as it was said to be lacking in vital exhibits, such as “medical evidence and statements of the suspects.”

The report added that for the AGF’s office to be able to prosecute the cases, the affected officers must be made to undergo disciplinary actions and dismissed from police service where necessary, while the IGP should set up a special team to further investigate the individual cases.

It noted that after this has been done, the prosecution can then begin either at federal or state levels depending on the outcome of the investigations.