Malami: There Isn’t Enough Evidence To Prosecute 33 Indicted SARS Operatives
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has expressed that there is not enough evidence to prosecute 33 personnel of the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the police indicted by a presidential panel in 2019.
Explaining why the former SARS operatives can’t face prosecution, the report observed that the cases brought against the ex-operatives do not meet standards for it to proceed to prosecution stage as no proper investigation was conducted.
According to reports, the AGF said the report “does not meet prosecutorial needs” as it was said to be lacking in vital exhibits, such as “medical evidence and statements of the suspects.”
The report added that for the AGF’s office to be able to prosecute the cases, the affected officers must be made to undergo disciplinary actions and dismissed from police service where necessary, while the IGP should set up a special team to further investigate the individual cases.
It noted that after this has been done, the prosecution can then begin either at federal or state levels depending on the outcome of the investigations.
Jonathan To Biden, Harris: Be Magnanimous In Victory
Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has called on the United States president-elect, Joe Biden, to be magnanimous in victory.
He gave the advice in a press statement on Sunday titled, ‘Goodwill message to the United States president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris’.
Biden of the Democratic Party won Tuesday’s presidential election to become the 46th elected President of the United States.
“I congratulate President-elect, Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, on their victory at the November 3, 2020 US Presidential election,” part of the statement read.
Jonathan also celebrated the election of Kamala Harris as the Vice-president elect.
“My special thoughts and prayers go to Mrs. Harris for making history as the first woman and first person of African American ancestry to be elected as Vice President of the United States.
“This is one big step for her, and one giant leap for the Black Race and the female gender.
Lagos Directs Release Of 253 Arrested Over #ENDSARS
The Lagos State government has directed courts to release 253 persons arrested by the Police in connection with the #EndSARS protest in the state.
This decision was given by the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).
The directive was contained in an advisory by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) where it noted that no prima facie evidence that they committed any crime existed.
The DPP statement noted that the Police forwarded 40 case files in respect of 361 persons arrested in connection with the #EndSARS protests for Legal Advice, between November 4 and 5, 2020 but 253 of them were found to be innocent of charges brought against them.
The statement also revealed that there are 108 others left.
The DPP explained that it will be prosecuting 92 persons for various offenses including arson, armed robbery, and murder while the Police has been advised to carry out more investigation on 16 persons.
We Will Sell Confiscated Tricycles, Generate Revenue For Rivers Govt – Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has warned tricycle owners in the state against defacing communities or risk confiscation of their tricycles.
The Rivers helmsman expressed that tricycles confiscated will be sold to generate revenue for the State government.
He gave this warning while speaking during the commissioning of Rebisi flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday.
“Your Keke Napep will be confiscated and make more money for the state government for more roads,” he said.
“I don’t understand why we cannot appreciate something that is good. Come tomorrow morning, you will see traders on the road here.
“When I come to chase you away, you will say I hate Igbos, Hausas, or Yorubas. It is not my business. I will do what is right.”
At the event, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Port Harcourt and other cities of the state remain clean.
He vowed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in preventing people from messing up the communities.
