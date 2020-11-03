Malami: Hoodlums Wearing Army Uniform Behind Lekki Shooting

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said there is a possibility that the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki was done by hoodlums and not soldiers, and that investigation needs to be carried out to determine who shot the protesters.

Malami disclosed this during a press briefing with reporters in Abuja on Monday.

Also Read: #EndSARS: Killing Of Police Officers Is Evil, Says El-Rufai

Malami said on Monday in a news conference that it would be pre-emptive to say that there has even been a shooting and that the possibility the act was done by hoodlums should be considered.

“You cannot rule out the possibility of perhaps hoodlums that set in to create a scene… could equally partake in the process,” Malami said.