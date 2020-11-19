Connect with us

Made In Lagos By Wizkid, A Better Time By Davido, Which Is Better?

Welcome back to another thrilling episode of Information Nigeria’s trending news.

Social media is buzzing over the unhealthy rivalry between two of Nigeria’s biggest musicians, Davido and Wizkid. The age-long feud between the two celebrities with the most devoted online followings has taken a turn for the worse.

Although, it seemed like the duo had mellowed their beef for a while but a recent action taken by Wizkid unearthed a can of worms. The singer had released his highly-anticipated album, Made In Lagos On Thursday, October 29 and his colleague, Davido thought it wise to congratulate him.

The “Blow My Mind” crooner earned the respect of his colleague’s fans as he also promoted the album on his social media page.  However, this came after fans of the DMW boss had already rubbished the album. It didn’t make matters better that Obama DMW, one of Davido’s crew members, fired shots at the ‘Joro’ crooner and he also criticized his album.

Upon closer inspection, Information Nigeria gathered that Wizkid had turned a blind eye to his colleague’s congratulatory post and he acknowledged messages from his other colleagues like Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Patoranking and others. Davido then released his third studio album ‘A Better Time’ on Friday, November 13th to the delight of his fans and music lovers at large. The 17-track album features international and African stars like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, Mayor Kun among others.

Davido, who embarked on a media tour, stopped by at Ndani Tv where he spoke about getting snubbed by Wizkid. The FEM crooner confessed that he was not really thinking when he publicly congratulated his colleague and he knew the latter was not going to acknowledge the post. The singer also disclosed that he has the phone number of Wizkid but he has never tried placing a call to him.

An online war broke out between worshippers of both celebrities. Fans of Davido bashed Wizkid for not responding and vice versa.

Burna Boy had posted a subliminal message on his Twitter account which reads; ‘Floppy Disk’ and many believe it was a dig aimed at Davido. Many opined that the singer was trolling his colleague over the release of his new album.

During an interview with Soundcity, the DMW boss, who is currently on his media tour to promote his album, was asked about it and he replied, “first of all, it’s not a floppy disk”.

Let’s settle this right now, which is better between Davido’s A Better Time Album and Wizkid’s Made In Lagos Album.

Trending