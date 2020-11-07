Madam aggressive cuddler – Ka3na dragged online after her colleagues recently bagged political appointments

BBNaija’s Ka3na has given a disclaimer on social media

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate K3na feels the need to share a disclaimer on social media in light of cash gifts among other things that fellow ex-housemates have been getting since they left the house.

Ka3na recently took to her official page on Twitter and made it clear that she has not received anything from any governor, persons.

In addition, Ka3na reminded those who may have forgotten that she never got any cash compensation while she was in the BBNaija house.

According to the mother of one, any win she therefore celebrates should be seen as what the Lord has done for her.

“Y’all take note! I’ve not received any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons! I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT.”

The tweet, however, attracted mixed reactions from social media users as some even suggested that she may be envious of housemates who have enjoyed the goodwill of fans.

