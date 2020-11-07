News Feed
Madam aggressive cuddler – Ka3na dragged online after her colleagues recently bagged political appointments
BBNaija’s Ka3na has given a disclaimer on social media
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate K3na feels the need to share a disclaimer on social media in light of cash gifts among other things that fellow ex-housemates have been getting since they left the house.
Ka3na recently took to her official page on Twitter and made it clear that she has not received anything from any governor, persons.
In addition, Ka3na reminded those who may have forgotten that she never got any cash compensation while she was in the BBNaija house.
According to the mother of one, any win she therefore celebrates should be seen as what the Lord has done for her.
“Y’all take note! I’ve not received any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons! I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT.”
Y’all take note!
I’ve not receive any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons!
I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT 😎#BossNation #Ka3naTheBossLady
— KA3NA JONES ⚜️ (@official_ka3na) November 6, 2020
The tweet, however, attracted mixed reactions from social media users as some even suggested that she may be envious of housemates who have enjoyed the goodwill of fans.
Mercy Eke throws shade while hailing Erica
Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ has showered praises on disqualified housemate of the lockdown season, Erica Nlewedim.
The reality TV star cum actress, shared new photos on her Instagram page, saying she is the only lady and the realest nigga in the room.
Mercy Eke, a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo state took to the comment section of her post to shower praises on her, telling her that she breaks the internet.
She also threw shades, insinuating that two people are trying to drag first position, but Erica can never be the number 2.
“You break the internet, top two and you ain’t number 2, Bey shittt”.
Erica in her response said – “Tell them baby”
Nigerian man criticizes political appointments of Nengi, TrikyTee by Bayelsa govt
A Nigerian lecturer, identified as Dipo Awojide has since gone viral after he condemned the recent appointments of BBNaija stars into political offices.
On Friday, November 6, the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri, appointed BBNaija lockdown housemates, Nengi and TrikyTee as his Senior Special Assistants.
Reacting to the development, Dipo said such appointments show that Nigeria has a long way to go.
”I like many of these BBNaija folks but I don’t know why many of you are celebrating state governments dishing out Senior Special Assistant appointments. SSA on what exactly? And why? Do these reality tv stars have the qualification and competence? We’ve got a long long way to go.
You fucking can’t pay salaries! But you’re spending public money like a drug dealer!” he tweeted.
Why I don’t hide my age – Tiwa Savage reveals
Popular singer and Universal Music Group signee, Tiwatope Savage has shared the real reason why she has put her real age into the public domain.
The Former Mavin records first lady, revealed in an interview with ‘The Dotty Show’ on Apple Music that she does not shy away from telling people about her real age to inspire and encourage the young ones who are think they can’t accomplish anything looking at their age.
According to the Award-winning songstress, there so many things she could not achieve in her twenties but was able to them when she grew older.
She said,
“In December, I was so scared and I said, ‘God, if this is it, just give me a sign. And he gave me the opposite, he gave me opportunities’. I had a record with Sam Smith and it’s like so many other things that are happening that never happened in my twenties.
God was saying to me, ‘age has nothing to do with that. On every platform and interview, I have always mentioned my age because I feel a lot of people run away from it. So, I always tell people, this is how old I am, in case you find out outside. I’m going to let you know first. And I’m proud of it because I’ve never felt more confident.
I don’t want a 20-year-old girl who is out there who hasn’t won a Grammy or who hasn’t been signed (to a record label) to feel like it is never going to happen. All you have to do is look at me.”
