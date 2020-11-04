Entertainment
M.I Abaga Warns Lawmakers To Not Attempt A Social Media Bill
Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as MI Abaga, has warned lawmakers to not attempt to pass a social media bill for reading.
The rapper took to his Twitter page to give a sound note of warning to them. He also added that they will be recalled by members of their constituency if they go ahead to propose the social media bill.
In his words:
“It is simple.. if you attempt a social media bill.. we will recall you! Do with this info what you will Signed. Nigerian Youth Oh.. and #EndSars”
Read Also: Vector, MI Abaga End Beef (Video)
Information Nigeria recalls popular actor, Desmond Elliot, has been under fire on social media for his proposition on social media regulation.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
US Elections: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Voted
American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she voted during the 2020 US elections. The fashion entrepreneur and wife of rapper cum presidential candidate, Kanye West took to her Twitter page to share a picture of herself after she cast her vote.
In her words:
“I VOTED!!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.”
Read Also: ‘Kanye Got Me A Lifelike Hologram Of My Dad For My 40th Birthday’ – Kim Kardashian
A lot of people were curious to know who she voted for. They went under her post to ask. But the aspiring lawyer did not reveal whom she voted for.
See her post below:
Entertainment
DJ Cuppy Bumps Into Man Who Tried To Pose With Her Ferrari (Video)
A video trending on social media captures the moment Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy walked in unexpectedly on a man, who was trying to take pictures beside her luxury whip.
Information Nigeria recalls Femi Otedola had purchased three Ferrari Portofinos in different colors for his three daughters in September.
DJ Cuppy, who has got a thing for pink, chose the color for her new whip.
Taking to Instagram, the celebrity disc jockey posted the video of her encounter with the man who tried to pose for a picture beside the Ferrari.
The entertainer captioned her post with the words;
“Have you ever tried to lowkey take a picture with a car then the owner arrived?”
Read Also: Femi Otedola Buys 3 Ferrari Portofino For His 3 Daughters
Watch the video below:
DJ Cuppy @cuppymusic meets a guy you admires her Ferrari car pic.twitter.com/6jo4r1aXpN
— Elevation News Today (@ElevationToday) November 4, 2020
Entertainment
Wathoni Gushes Over Mercy Eke’s Beauty As They Meet On Set
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Wathoni Anyasi has shared a video of herself with Mercy Eke. The reality TV star met the winner of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season on a set and decided to make a video.
In the video, both stars gush over each other’s beauty. Mercy Eke starts the compliments.
“Guys, Wathoni is so pretty. Like she is so pretty. She is fine“, Mercy says.
“You guys, Mercy is so cute. Like beautiful. So cute“, Wathoni also says.
Read Also: BBNaija’s Wathoni Set To Launch New Book
Mercy then hints on them working together. In her words:
“We are working, guys. We are trying to make the money.”
Watch the video below:
Trending
- News Feed23 hours ago
Lady who reportedly died during #endSARS protest buried in Lagos
- News Feed23 hours ago
Northern Film-makers Suspend Rahama Sadau Over ‘Backless Dress’
- News Feed23 hours ago
No Govt has provided jobs for youths like Buhari’s administration – Lai Mohammed
- News Feed23 hours ago
Ultimate Love reality stars Chris Adah, Chris Obaoye set walk down the aisle
- News Feed23 hours ago
Rudeboy Reacts To Reports That CCTV Camera At Lekki Tollgate Stopped Recording
- News Feed23 hours ago
Trader narrates how SARS rogues pushed him from a two-storey building
- Sports10 hours ago
Deontay Wilder Responds To Floyd Mayweather’s Offer To Train Him
- Entertainment8 hours ago
Ike Onyema Throws Shade At Mercy Eke After She Announced Their Break-Up