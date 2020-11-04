M.I Abaga Warns Lawmakers To Not Attempt A Social Media Bill

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as MI Abaga, has warned lawmakers to not attempt to pass a social media bill for reading.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to give a sound note of warning to them. He also added that they will be recalled by members of their constituency if they go ahead to propose the social media bill.

In his words:

“It is simple.. if you attempt a social media bill.. we will recall you! Do with this info what you will Signed. Nigerian Youth Oh.. and #EndSars”

Information Nigeria recalls popular actor, Desmond Elliot, has been under fire on social media for his proposition on social media regulation.

See his tweet below: