M.I Abaga Challenges Vector To Rap Battle (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has reacted after his colleague, Burna Boy seemingly threw a shade at him on Twitter.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner had released a song off his highly anticipated album, ‘A Better Time’ on Monday.

The song, which is titled ‘So Crazy’, features American rapper, Lil Baby and it received immense criticism after its release.

Hours later, Burna Boy tweeted ‘Floppy Disk’ which many believed was aimed at Davido.

Some web users assumed that the self-proclaimed African Giant was trolling his colleague over his newly-released album.

Fans of Davido came at the singer in full force and they blasted him over his tweet.

During a recent interview with Soundcity, the DMW boss, who is currently on his media tour to promote his album, was asked about it and he replied, “first of all, it’s not a floppy disk”.

Watch the video below: