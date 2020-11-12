Loyalty makes you family, says BBNaija’s Venita as she unfollows Neo on Instagram

Wentworth Miller, the English-born Prison Break star who came out as gay in 2013 has disclosed that he no longer wants to play straight characters.

In an Instagram post he shared, the Hollywood actor stated that he no longer wants to play straight characters because their stories have been “told and told.”

Miller who disclosed that he appreciates the positive comments and DMs he’s been getting, also stated that there are comments and DMs he appreciates less.

He wrote;

“This is my favorite IG account,” someone wrote in response to a recent post.

Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me).

Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.?

I won’t be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will.

I’m not concerned for myself. I can’t be “bullied” in this space. I have too much power. “Delete. Block. Deactivate.” Etc.

But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bullshit.

On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially.

Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).

So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.

If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…

That’s your work. – W.M.

Making a clarification on his previous post, Miller averred that his gayness was largely erased in the first decades of his career. He affirmed that he now wants to center it in a way that cannot be missed by himself or anyone else.

He added;

So many messages of support and encouragement… Thank you. I’m taking it in. I only hope – thru my acting/writing, what I share online – that energy is returned in some way/shape/form…

I didn’t anticipate my previous post going so far, so fast, and I feel motivated to offer a follow-up…

Am I saying gay actors (gay men, specifically) should only play gay parts? No. I was speaking for myself. At this point in my life/career, it’s what feels interesting, inspiring, right.

That said, do I want to see more gay parts played by gay actors? Yes. It makes a difference performance-wise (IMO), but also bec straight actors playing “gay” centers straightness. Doesn’t matter if they’re “acting” – I still know what I’m looking at. (Does this dynamic exist on a spectrum with porn genres like “gay-for-pay” and the prioritization/fetishization of straight/”masc” men over gay/”femme” men within the gay community? Conversations for another time.)

PB was challenging, onscreen and off. Did anyone involved tell me, explicitly, to bury my gayness for the show’s sake? No. Had I already received enough messaging from Hollywood/the larger culture/the schools I went to/my family of origin such things go unspoken lest you risk punishment, losing rights/privileges? Yes. One of the ironies of the closet is I became my own jailer. “Prison Break” indeed. (I’ve said it before – the universe has a sense of humor.)

I haven’t spent my career on “Pose” and “Looking.” Didn’t work out that way. What I’ve done is a lot of action-adventure, and that’s come with a diverse fanbase. Within that is a homophobic subgroup and their shit’s been washing up on my shore. They dig “Michael” but have a problem with me. It’s got that “Love the Sinner, Hate the Sin” energy. They’d prefer I keep quiet, dial it down. Don’t Remind Them.

No.

My gayness was largely erased (by me, for starters) in the first decades of my career. It is my want, now, to center it in a way that cannot be missed by myself or anyone else. – W.M.