News Feed
Loyalty makes you family, says BBNaija’s Venita as she unfollows Neo on Instagram
BBNaija stars and relatives, Venita and Neo, may not be in a good place at the moment
The reality stars who are also cousins have unfollowed each other’s account on social media app, Instagram.
Also fueling speculations that all may not be well between them, Venita took to her official page on Twitter noting that loyalty is the only true proof of family.
According to her, blood only makes people related.
Check out the tweet posted by Venita below:
Blood makes you related, Loyalty makes you family. Deep it. Namaste Folded hands
Blood makes you related, Loyalty makes you family. Deep it. Namaste 🙏🏽
— Venita Akpofure (@VenitaAkpofure) November 10, 2020
Although the reason for their falling out remains unknown, fans are speculating that it may be related to Neo’s continued friendship with fellow Lockdown star, Vee.
Recall that weeks ago before the end of the reality show, Venita had made it clear that she was not entirely in support of Vee and Neo’s relationship.
However, it appears the two have continued to bask in their love for each other even amid criticisms from those that do not approve of their relationship.
News Feed
“FEM alone is bigger than your album” – Fans slam Burna Boy
Nigerians have dragged Outspoken Nigerian musician, Burna Boy after he allegedly called Davido’s new album, “A Better Time” a “Floppy Disc”.
It is no longer news that Burna Boy and Davido have been subtly throwing shades at each other on Twitter and Instagram lately.
Recall that Davido in an interview said he has always been friends with Burna Boy but things fell apart after the self-styled ‘Odugwu’ trolled him and mentioned his dad’s name on his Snapchat.
Davido had on Wednesday, November 11, announced that he will be releasing his new album ‘A better Time’ on Friday, November 13, 2020.
In what appeared to be a reaction to Davido’s soon-to-drop album, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (born 2 July 1991), known professionally as Burna Boy took to his Twitter page and shared a tweet with the caption “Floppy disk”.
This did not go down well with so many fans of Davido who quickly hijacked Burna Boy’s comment section to inform him that “Fem”, a single off ABT, is bigger than his entire album, Twice as Tall.
Check out some reactions below;
National News
Lilian Afegbai Returns To IG After Her Mum Was Dragged For Shooting UNIBEN Student
Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai finally returns to Instagram after deactivating the account over murder speculation involving her mother.
Afegbai mother, Carol Afegbai was allegedly accused of shooting a University Of Benin, UNIBEN student in 2013 and burying him in a shallow grave.
Denouncing the claim, Lilian confirmed that the officer responsible for the act is currently serving a jail term.
Things went awry has the video of Carol surface online, where she confessed to committing the crime.
The discovery caused Lilian to deactivate her Instagram account after multiple threats and insults for covering up for her mother.
See her first post 4 weeks of deactivating her Instagram account;
News Feed
I Am Gay, I no longer want to play straight characters — Prison Break star, Wentworth Miller
Wentworth Miller, the English-born Prison Break star who came out as gay in 2013 has disclosed that he no longer wants to play straight characters.
In an Instagram post he shared, the Hollywood actor stated that he no longer wants to play straight characters because their stories have been “told and told.”
Miller who disclosed that he appreciates the positive comments and DMs he’s been getting, also stated that there are comments and DMs he appreciates less.
He wrote;
“This is my favorite IG account,” someone wrote in response to a recent post.
Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me).
Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.?
I won’t be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will.
I’m not concerned for myself. I can’t be “bullied” in this space. I have too much power. “Delete. Block. Deactivate.” Etc.
But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bullshit.
On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially.
Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).
So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.
If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…
That’s your work. – W.M.
Making a clarification on his previous post, Miller averred that his gayness was largely erased in the first decades of his career. He affirmed that he now wants to center it in a way that cannot be missed by himself or anyone else.
He added;
So many messages of support and encouragement… Thank you. I’m taking it in. I only hope – thru my acting/writing, what I share online – that energy is returned in some way/shape/form…
I didn’t anticipate my previous post going so far, so fast, and I feel motivated to offer a follow-up…
Am I saying gay actors (gay men, specifically) should only play gay parts? No. I was speaking for myself. At this point in my life/career, it’s what feels interesting, inspiring, right.
That said, do I want to see more gay parts played by gay actors? Yes. It makes a difference performance-wise (IMO), but also bec straight actors playing “gay” centers straightness. Doesn’t matter if they’re “acting” – I still know what I’m looking at. (Does this dynamic exist on a spectrum with porn genres like “gay-for-pay” and the prioritization/fetishization of straight/”masc” men over gay/”femme” men within the gay community? Conversations for another time.)
PB was challenging, onscreen and off. Did anyone involved tell me, explicitly, to bury my gayness for the show’s sake? No. Had I already received enough messaging from Hollywood/the larger culture/the schools I went to/my family of origin such things go unspoken lest you risk punishment, losing rights/privileges? Yes. One of the ironies of the closet is I became my own jailer. “Prison Break” indeed. (I’ve said it before – the universe has a sense of humor.)
I haven’t spent my career on “Pose” and “Looking.” Didn’t work out that way. What I’ve done is a lot of action-adventure, and that’s come with a diverse fanbase. Within that is a homophobic subgroup and their shit’s been washing up on my shore. They dig “Michael” but have a problem with me. It’s got that “Love the Sinner, Hate the Sin” energy. They’d prefer I keep quiet, dial it down. Don’t Remind Them.
No.
My gayness was largely erased (by me, for starters) in the first decades of my career. It is my want, now, to center it in a way that cannot be missed by myself or anyone else. – W.M.
Trending
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Olamide Reacts After Fan Begs Him To Get Wizkid And Davido To Collaborate On A Song
- Entertainment24 hours ago
BBNaija’s Tolani Baj Gives Advice To Heartbroken Ladies
- National News23 hours ago
#ENDSARS: Challenge CBN’s Action In Court If Your Account Is Frozen – Akeredolu
- Entertainment24 hours ago
“What Colour Of Aso Ebi Are We Sewing?” – Aisha Yesufu Asks Other #EndSARS Protesters Dragged To Court
- National News20 hours ago
Obasanjo Mourns Balarabe Musa
- News Feed9 hours ago
Stay away from serious relationship until you’re financially stable: Nigerian man
- News Feed9 hours ago
I Am Gay, I no longer want to play straight characters — Prison Break star, Wentworth Miller
- Politics7 hours ago
Tinubu Reacts As Sanwo-Olu Moves To Scrap Pension For Ex-Govs, Deputies