News Feed
Reno Omokri advises parents to desist from comparing their own children to other children
Nigerian writer and lawyer, Reno Omokri has laid down some parental guidelines.
The former Goodluck Jonathan aide pointed out that comparing children to their mates can lead them into crime and other desperate actions. He took a swipe at parents who engage in such acts by telling them that their own mates are doing way better than them.
He wrote;
“Dear parents, Never compare your children to other kids. ‘Look at your mate’ has led so many children to depression, crime, and other desperate actions. And besides, your own mates are doing far better than you. You yourself are not the best example!”
News Feed
Sense of responsibility to my partner has helped my relationship grow – Mr Eazi, talks about his relationship with Temi Otedola
Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola
In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.
He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.
The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.
News Feed
Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun
Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.
Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.
Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.
His tweet reads:
Thank God for the day I found u
— Davido (@davido) November 13, 2020
News Feed
Sexy Words To Say In Bed That Would Drive Your Partner Wild
When it comes to spicing up your sexual life, dirty talk is right at the top of everyone’s list.
Although, it’s hard to come up with sexiest things to say in bed when you’re in the moment.
Your brain seems to get all flustered. And you probably end up saying something that’s the opposite of hot and steamy.
This ruins the mood and might even make things awkward for the duration of a time that should be fun and sexy. So what’s the solution? Having some phrases up your sleeve for just that moment! You’ll be able to just remember a few sexy things to say in bed and won’t feel worried or pressured.
Here are some of the sexiest things to say in bed that would lead to the most satisfying night ever;
1. I want you now.
2. I’m so ready for you.
3. You feel so good.
4. Your body feels amazing on mine.
5. I want to taste you.
6. When you do _____, it drives me crazy.
7. Keep doing exactly what you’re doing.
8. I want you to _____ right now.
9. I love watching you go to work.
10. I want you to lay down and not move a finger. Let me do it all.
11. You’re turning me on so much right now.
12. That’s exactly what I like.
13. Grab my hair and make me love it.
14. I love it when you’re rough with me.
15. It’s so hot when you grab me.
16. Don’t stop!
17. Is that all you’ve got?
18. Show me what you can really do.
19. I’ve been waiting for this all day.
20. Get over here and pleasure me until I say you can stop.
21. I want you on me now.
22. Your hands make my body ache for you.
23. Do you remember how much I screamed last time? Make me do that again.
24. If you really want to turn me on, just touch me here. *Guide them in the right direction*
25. You have a magical way with your tongue.
26. Do you like that?
27. Tell me what you want.
28. I’m the boss tonight.
29. You really know what you’re doing.
30. I want you to come for me.
