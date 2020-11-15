Emmanuella worked hard and built her mother a house without marrying her grandfather – Fans troll Regina Daniels

Fans of Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, have taken to her page to troll her after 10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella built her mother a house.

Trouble started after the beautiful actress and mother of one took to her verified Facebook page and congratulated Emmanuella for building a house for her mom despite being “little girl”.

Regina Daniels wrote, “Wow. Little girl commedian Emmanuella builds a very big mansion for her mother at this little age. May God bless her in ways she can’t imagine. Check out the photos of the house I am so happy seeing this.”

However, her congratulatory message did not go down well with a lot of her fans who quickly took to her comments section to give her severe backlashes.

They commended little Emmanuella for working hard and not having to marry an “already made grandfather” or “sugar daddy” in order to build her mother a house.

Check out some of their comments below;

Oga Boss Emmanuel Wrote, “Look at your face you are calling her little Emmanuella how old were you when you get married to that your great grandfather,, congratulation to you Emmanuella you did what some people could not do instead of marrying an old man ”

Mercy Zina Gold commented, “you said Little girl, what about you? big woman, she deserves it that is why God blessed her, she did not look for already made grandfathers.”