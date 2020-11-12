National News
Lilian Afegbai Returns To IG After Her Mum Was Dragged For Shooting UNIBEN Student
Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai finally returns to Instagram after deactivating the account over murder speculation involving her mother.
Afegbai mother, Carol Afegbai was allegedly accused of shooting a University Of Benin, UNIBEN student in 2013 and burying him in a shallow grave.
Denouncing the claim, Lilian confirmed that the officer responsible for the act is currently serving a jail term.
Things went awry has the video of Carol surface online, where she confessed to committing the crime.
The discovery caused Lilian to deactivate her Instagram account after multiple threats and insults for covering up for her mother.
See her first post 4 weeks of deactivating her Instagram account;
Attacks In Lagos State, An Injury To All, Says Abia Governor Ikpeazu
Abia State State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has condemned criminals who carried out coordinated attacks on public assets and private businesses in Lagos State during the fall out from #EndSARS.
The Governor described the attacks as an injury to the whole country.
The Governor condemned the arson, stressing that Lagos remains a home for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, language, or religion.
WTO: Gov Ikpeazu Drums Support For Okonjo-Iweala's Appointment
Ikpeazu made this known on Wednesday during his visit to Lagos to commiserate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the attacks.
The Abia Governor particularly thanked his Lagos State counterpart for protecting the businesses and properties owned by Igbo during the violence.
Ikpeazu urged Igbo living in Lagos to continue to abide by the laws of the State and eschew actions that may cause mistrust between them and members of their host communities.
Again, Ndume Disagree With FG On Rehabilitation Of Repentant Boko Haram Members
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has expressed his disappointment with President Muhammadu Buhari‘s government for rehabilitating repentant members of Boko Haram.
Ndume spoke on Wednesday at the closed-door budget defense session with the Nigerian Army.
Ndume insisted that it was wrong for this administration to be resettling and pampering former terrorists while the country is still at war.
Alleged Pension Fraud: I Can't Find Maina, Ndume Tells Court
Recall that some months ago, the lawmaker from Borno kicked against the deradicalisation of the repentant members of the terrorist group.
He noted that members of the dreaded terrorist group who are captured during military operations can be kept as prisoners of war and later tried in accordance with the law.
Ndume pointed out that the recent “Damboa attack was carried out by a repentant Boko Haram member.”
He said that it was unfair to have the government waste its resources on those who threaten the peace of the nation.
Lawyer Files Criminal Complaint At ICC Against Falana
Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has been dragged to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly instigating the #EndSARS that led to the deaths of many Nigerians.
Falana was dragged to ICC by Joseph Nwaegbu, Esq. on behalf of Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI).
The complaint dated 4th November 2020 was addressed to the Office of Madame Fatou Bensouda, the Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC).
#ENDSARS: Challenge CBN's Action In Court If Your Account Is Frozen – Akeredolu
In the complaints filed, Mr. Joseph claimed the role played by Mr. Falana before, during, and after what observers described as “the mother of all protests in Nigeria” was not only ignoble but criminal.
The group in their lawsuit also accused Falana of having maintained an antagonistic posture against Nigeria’s security forces, especially the military ever since the country returned to democracy.
The petitioner accused Falana of spreading fake news to further incite the youths against the government, which he said resulted in killings and destruction of properties.
