Lilian Afegbai Returns To IG After Her Mum Was Dragged For Shooting UNIBEN Student

Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai finally returns to Instagram after deactivating the account over murder speculation involving her mother.

Afegbai mother, Carol Afegbai was allegedly accused of shooting a University Of Benin, UNIBEN student in 2013 and burying him in a shallow grave.

Denouncing the claim, Lilian confirmed that the officer responsible for the act is currently serving a jail term.

Things went awry has the video of Carol surface online, where she confessed to committing the crime.

The discovery caused Lilian to deactivate her Instagram account after multiple threats and insults for covering up for her mother.

See her first post 4 weeks of deactivating her Instagram account;