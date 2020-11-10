Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Finally Reacts After He Denies Beating Her Up

Nigerian model, Gift Camille, reacted shortly after her former boyfriend, Lil Frosh came out to deny the allegations of domestic abuse levelled against him.

The former DMW signee had granted an interview where he mentioned that he did not beat up his ex-girlfriend and the swellings on her face was due to an allergic reaction.

In response to this, Gift wrote on her Insta-stories;

“Narcissists and lies 5 and 6. I’m really disgusted”.

The model and brand influencer shared also shared a quote which reads;

“Not today, not this week, maybe not even this year, but one day, your mask will fall and they will see the monster I had to face alone. They will know that I wasn’t lying. There really was a demon behind that angelic face. They will know”.

See her post below: