Lil Frosh Replies Man Who Asked Him To Panel Beat His Damaged Car For Him

A Twitter user, ASA Shuaib got more than he bargained for after he asked budding rapper, Lil Frosh if he could render a particular service.

The man shared his conversation with the artiste, who in turn, slammed him for calling him a ‘panel beater’. Information Nigeria recalls Lil Frosh has been in the news for the wrong reasons as he was accused of beating his girlfriend, Gift Camille to a pulp.

In a bid to get a reaction from the singer, ASA reached out to him to ask him for help. The Twitter user said that his car burnet got badly damaged after it hit a pole and he wants the artiste help him to repair it.

In response to this, the rapper asked the Twitter user why he is sending that kind of message to him.

The Twitter user replied saying that he consulted him because he heard he is a panel beater.

Irked by the reply, Lil Frosh lambasted the twitter user.

Read Also: Rapper Lil Frosh Leaks WhatsApp Conversations With Girlfriend To Prove His Innocence

See chat below;