Lil Frosh replies man who asked him to help him panel beat his damaged car, following reports that he beat up girlfriend

3 hours ago

Twitter user, ASA Shuaib has shared his conversation with artiste, Lil Frosh who slammed him after he referred to him as a ‘panel beater’.

Following reports that the upcoming Nigerian artiste beat up his girlfriend, Gift Camille, Asa took to the singer’s DM to ask him for help.

ASA said his car burnet got badly damaged after it hit a pole and he wants his help to fix the Burnet. He also asked the singer how much it will cost him.

Reacting, Lil Frosh asked ASA why he’s sending that kind of message to him, and ASA said he’s asking him because he heard he’s a panel beater.

At this point, Lil Frosh lost his cool and called ASA a very stupid boy.

Nigerian Actress excited that no 2021 prophecy has been released yet

3 hours ago

November 16, 2020

Actress, Paschaline Alex, popular for her role as ‘Cordelia’ in the television series, Jenifa’s Diary, is one role interpreter who has been steadily building her career over the years.

Nigerian Actress excited that no vision 2021 prophecy has been released yet

The light-skinned entertainer has expressed her thoughts on the forthcoming year, 2021.

Pascaline Alex who is definitely one of the notable faces to look out for in the Nigerian movie industry via her Instagram page has warned her fans and followers to desist from hyping year 2021 with visions and prophecies.

She wrote, “I Like The Way Nobody Is Hyping 2021 With Vision And Prophecy. Please Let’s Leave It That Way Bikonu 💯💯💯👍👍👍👍”

 

We deserve good governance in Nigeria – Wizkid

3 hours ago

November 16, 2020

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (born 16 July 1990), known professionally as Wizkid has shared his experience with police brutality.

Wizkid revealed that he would have been a coward if he had not added his voice to the call by fellow Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country.

Speaking to Capital Xtra’s ‘The Norte Show’ the ‘Made in Lagos’ star said that he has been a victim of police brutality himself.

He said,

“Police brutality is a serious situation back home in Nigeria. It has been 60 years of political injustice, nepotism, madness and corruption at the highest level.

It is sad that my son is about to be 10 years old and Nigeria is still going through all these madness. If I didn’t speak up or use my voice, then I would be a coward. I will continue to speak about things that affect people in their daily lives.

I had been a victim of police brutality before I became popular and I know it still goes on. That needs to end. We deserve good governance in Nigeria.”

Why I Joined #EndSARS Protest — Davido

3 hours ago

November 16, 2020

By

 

Nigerian singer, songwriter, musician David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido has revealed that the female #EndSARS protesters gave him the courage to join the campaign against police brutality.

The iconic singer, while speaking on Apple Radio’s Africa Now with DJ Cuppy, added that when he got to the protest ground, the protesters were angry at him for joining them late.

Davido said, “I got my courage from all the other youths that went out there before me. They had been protesting for days before I even went there. I would say those people gave me a lot of courage especially the females, the women that were there protesting.

“When I first got there they were attacking me and people were even angry at me that why am I just coming? Where have I been? I could see the pain on the faces of Nigerians. Especially with the background that I am from, I felt it would be very insensitive for me not to lend my voice. The next day, I went to see the Inspector General of Police and it was not really productive if you ask me. What I mean by productive is the fact that they did not act on our demands.”

The Fem singer commented on his viral picture where he was seen sitting on the ground with other protesters with his hands raised in the air. He explained that it was his way of signalling that he came in peace.

“In the picture of me that circulated around social media where I was sitting on the floor with my hands in the air, all I was trying to do was to inform them that I come in peace. I watch a lot of news and protests that are staged all over the world and that is what I see them do. That is why I asked everyone to sit on the floor. It was amazing to be part of that.

He continued, “Fem being the anthem for the protest was just a matter of timing. I recorded Fem since May. There is a post on my page where I put a 20 seconds snippet of Fem way back in June. I did not see this coming. When I released the song, I realized that three weeks later everybody was singing it at protest grounds. When I went to the National Assembly building they said that I went to record a song for them. I had to explain to them that I had recorded the song since June. I was happy that they used my song as a voice for a non-violent protest. They were really enjoying it.”

