Women's rights activist calls out cleric over ungodly comment

Published

10 hours ago

on

Women's rights activist calls out cleric over ungodly comment

 

Nigerian-born Lebanese women’s rights activist and writer Laila St. Matthew-Daniel has called out clergywoman, Funke Felix-Adejumo, over her comment that any woman whose husband’s life fails to appreciate after marriage, is a witch.

A video of the clergywoman preaching to the women made the rounds on Monday, November 2.

Information Nigeria recalls that Adejumo, during her Sunday preaching, advised the women to make their own money and stop depending on their husbands for everything, adding that women shouldn’t spend all their time “popping out babies” instead they should get something doing so they can join their husbands in paying the bills.

“If your husband’s life does not appreciate after marriage, you’re a witch.” she said

Reacting to her post, Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, a social activist, opined that Adejumo’s message is misleading and that she needs to stop.

Read her post below:

”This woman – I hear preaches well in the area of parenting but when she crosses to other areas – it’s a give and take.

How can she say this? And I refuse to accept some people’s comments that the whole message should be listen to. The man who only picks this up will react if for any reason HE is having issues with his business etc.

What about if he is a lazy one and makes her life uncomfortable – that means he is a WIZARD?

Taking the scripture – ‘he who finds a wife….and receives blessings from the Lord”. The blessing is dependent on how he uses it ….. also how is he treating her?

She should STOP misleading the congregation!”

2023: Falz is my presidential nominee, says Daddy Freeze

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

2023: Falz is my presidential nominee, says Daddy Freeze

Media personality, Daddy Freeze has stated that he would vote for music entertainer, Falz, in the next coming 2023 presidential election, should the rapper decide to contest.

Daddy Freeze expressed that Falz has impressed him for lending his voice to the recent #EndSARS campaign, and as such, he (Freeze) would vote for Falz in 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“Some say the youths are the future… If this is true, then we need to start nominating youth leaders and support them morally and financially, so they can contest in 2023.

We must all pick candidates who are political VIRGINS; untainted by politics and its filth. Youths who are brave, bold, intellectual, enlightened, love truth and justice, while standing steadfast with the people.

Here is my presidential nominee for 2023, @falzthebahdguy

He has impressed me greatly and should he decide to contest, I would vote for him.“

Post below;

Nigerian Lawmaker, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, Accused Of Stealing Gold

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Nigerian Lawmaker, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, Accused Of Stealing Gold

Nigerian lawmaker, Honorable Mojisola Alli-Macaulay has been accused of stealing gold.

The accusation was made by Gistlover, an Instagram Blogger, in a recent post on her page.

 

Read full gist below;

“Mama Amuwo olobopalliative(palliative Punani)How market??you still share the Puna palliative reach baba side too,can I say something?

Person wey steal gold go later graduate to person wey go dey steal palliatives meant for the masses,You remember Tokubo gold wey you carry?

Tueh🤮🤮🤮🤮and you come open your mouth waaa,dey insult youths,money meant for them,una steal am,come dey misyarn ontop,WHAT EFFRONTERY👎👎I NEVER SEE BOLD THIEF FOR MY LIFE BEFORE. I come in peace,Ambulance no go jam us run oo”.

Recall that the lawmaker was accused of hoarding palliatives and used them for her birthday souvenirs.

BBNaija: Mercy Confirms Her Break Up With Ike

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

BBNaija: Mercy Confirms Her Break Up With Ike

Mercy Eke, winner of Big Brother Naija PepperDem Winner, has confirmed that shes got married two months before her birthday.

It would be recalled that the reality star, posted a picture of herself and an unknown man yesterday.

According to Lambo as she is fondly called by her fans, she got married before her birthday and would speak on it soon.

Read her exchange below;

