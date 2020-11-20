News Feed
#LekkiMassacre: Shameless Old Man – Reno Omokri replies Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, earlier today asked DJ Switch who ”she is fronting for” and ‘who are her sponsors.’
Recall that Obianuju Udeh aka DJ Switch used her Instagram live to give live updates when the military stormed the Lekki tollgate during the #EndSARS protest on October 20.
DJ Switch has repeatedly come out to dismiss the claims of government at all levels on the number of casuaties witnessed at the Lekki shooting incident. While the Lagos state government claim two persons died, DJ Switch in a video she shared online, claimed she counted 15 dead bodies. Read here.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday November 19, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said DJ Switch was one of the purveyors of fake news and disinformation during and after the #EndSARS protest.
”Even when she claimed to have authentic evidence of mass killings, surprisingly, instead of presenting whatever evidence she may have to the judicial panel of inquiry into the protest, she chose to escape from the country under the pretext that her life was in danger.
I ask: in danger from whom? The military has come out to say they never sought after her. To the best of our knowledge, the police never declared her wanted. Her conduct thus becomes suspicious. Who is she fronting for?
What is her real motive? Who are her sponsors? If she has any evidence of killings, why is she not presenting it to the panel? If she was so desperate for asylum in any country, does she have to resort to blatant falsehood to tarnish the image of the country just to achieve her aim’’? he said
The minister appealed to countries that have made hasty judgments on the basis of fake news and disinformation emanating from the #EndSARS crisis to endeavor to seek and get the truth.
According to the former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, Lai Mohammed should stop lying against DJ Switch on her claims about the #LekkiMassacre, weeks ago.
Captioning the video, Reno wrote:
Lai Mohammed Is a Shameless Old Man Who Should Pick on Someone His Own Size Instead of Lying Against DJ Switch
#LekkiMassacre #EndSARS
Lai Mohammed Is a Shameless Old Man Who Should Pick on Someone His Own Size Instead of Lying Against DJ Switch #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/KaKFOgQjFc
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 19, 2020
News Feed
Check Out Epic Before And After Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities
Nobody ugly o! It’s another throwback Thursday and we bring to you photos of 5 Nigerian celebrities before and after they became famous.
Check them out below;
1.Tuface
Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.
2.Orezi
Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi, is a Nigerian musician from Delta State. He rose to prominence with his song “Rihanna” in 2013.
3.Toyin Abraham
This old photo of talented Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is hilarious.
4. I go dye
Francis Agoda was popularly known as I Go Dye or I Go Die is a Nigerian visionary comedian. He is a motivational speaker, writer and social crusader. However, through his artistry he has continued to promote global peace and child welfare. He has organized several international comedy shows such as “Igodye Standing.
5.Linda Ikeji
The throwback photos of Linda Ikeji who is a Nigerian blogger, writer, entrepreneur, and former model is everything. It says you can make it, don’t stop pushing.
News Feed
Lekki Shooting: Lai Mohammed insists soldiers fired only blank bullets
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report conducted by international news network, CNN on the October 20 shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos.
Mohammed said the report is one-dimensional and lacking in balance.
According to him, an earlier report done by the BBC was based more on facts.
The Minister while stating that CNN should be sanctioned for misinformation and irresponsible reporting, referred to previous reports done by the station, which he said lacked balance.
He also said that contrary to CNN’s investigation, the military fired only blank bullets into the air and not at the crowd.
He urged people who described the incident as a massacre, as well as relatives of alleged missing family members to report at the judicial panel and lay official complaints.
News Feed
I don’t care about Venita’s opinion about my relationship with Vee — BBN’s Neo
Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure (26), popularly referred to as Neo, has spoken on Venita’s interference with his relationship with Vee.
Speaking during a recent interview, Neo said he isn’t concerned about the opinion of any other person, except the person he is in a relationship with.
When asked about the circle involving himself, Venita and Vee, Neo said there’s no circle, and he’s only concerned about Vee. He said what matters to him is how they feel about themselves, not anyone else’s opinion.
According to him, people are allowed to have different opinions about things, including his cousin Venita, but he won’t let it affect his relationship.
Watch the video below;
Trending
- Entertainment20 hours ago
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
- Lifestyle20 hours ago
A Graduate, Mother Of 2, Edo State Indigene… Meet Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
- Entertainment18 hours ago
Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brother’s Wife; Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Made In Lagos By Wizkid, A Better Time By Davido, Which Is Better?
- Politics21 hours ago
Gov Diri Reacts As Supreme Court Rules In Suit Against Him
- News Feed18 hours ago
Mother gifts new car to daughter ‘who did so well’ in 2020 WASSCE
- Politics22 hours ago
Wike Says Another PDP Governor Defecting
- Trending12 hours ago
Ezekwesili Reacts To Nigerian Govt’s Threat To Sanction CNN