LekkiMassacre: ‘Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It’ – Singer Rudeboy

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy, has shared that nothing will stop him from telling his kids about the Lekki Massacre. The singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to say that the person who will prevent him from sharing the night when soldiers went to the Lekki Toll gate to shoot at peaceful protesters is not yet born.

In his words:

“Them never burn that person that will stop me from telling my kids and the next generation what happened in lekki toll gate ….. #LEKKITOLLGATEMASSCRE”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently took time to appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who joined the #EndSARS movement.

See his tweet below: