Entertainment
#LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery
Nigerians have taken to Twitter to salute popular disc jockey, DJ Switch, for her bravery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The turntable disc jockey had remained at the Lekki Tollgate to capture the shooting of peaceful protesters by military officers on her Instagram Live.
Information Nigeria recalls the 2013 Glo X Factor winner sought asylum in Canada after reportedly receiving threats from the authorities for daring to record the tragic incident.
Read Also: We are not in search of DJ Switch — Army
In honor of her courageous act, Twitter users have written remarkable things about her on Wednesday, November 18.
“Thank you Dj Switch for all you did 20.10.20 am so grateful …. trust me you will be remembered in my heart forever …#LekkiMasscre“, a tweet reads.
See tweets below:
https://twitter.com/PondzJoe/status/1328978706610655232?s=20
I don’t think we have fully grasped the significance of what DJ Switch did for us that night by going Live.
— Lit! (@JusttLit) November 18, 2020
Imagine they had "regulated" social media?
That DJ Switch's video wouldn't have made it out, it would have been shut down. Even without the regulation, a top official in the army said it was photoshopped
The truth would have remained hidden.
Thank God for the Internet.
— Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) November 18, 2020
https://twitter.com/Yemihazan/status/1328991031346556928?s=20
Entertainment
‘I’m The Devil’s Daddy’ – YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa Says
Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, also known as YBNL Princess, declared herself as the ‘devil’s daddy’ after a follower queried her over her recent post on Instagram.
The singer, who identifies as queer, had shared a photo of herself with the words;
“Portrait of a woman who has fallen from grace and into the hands of evil.”
Reacting to the post, a follower, who tried to clarify the meaning of her caption, wrote;
“So basically you are the devils child now.”
And Temmie responded saying;
“I’m her Daddy.”
Read Also: ‘I Was 19, Queer And Just Excited To Be In The Closet When I Joined YBNL’ – Temmie Ovwasa Reveals
See her post below:
Entertainment
Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday
Popular celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, are in a steady relationship as they prepare to launch their first podcast known as ‘How Far’.
Otedola, who has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Kunle Afolayan’s new flick ‘Citation’, took to her Twitter page to share the news.
She wrote:
“We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be madness…. #HowFarPodcast”
Read Also: ‘Sense Of Responsibility Kept Us Going’ – Mr Eazi Speaks On His Relationship With Temi Otedola
The lovebirds seize every opportunity to publicly flaunt their three-year relationship.
See Temi Otedola’s tweet below:
We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday.
You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be a madness…. #HowFarPodcast pic.twitter.com/CaPxDRKShk
— Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) November 17, 2020
Entertainment
My Genre Of Music Is Called ‘Spirit’ – Singer, Tems
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has revealed her genre of music. According to the singer and songwriter, it is known as ‘spirit’, but it is not common in Nigeria.
A fan had asked the question on Twitter. The tweet reads:
“What genre would one call Tems style of music? I personally don’t think it falls into one or even 2 categories. I feel it’s at least 4 genres mixed together.”
Read Also: Singer Tems Unveils Track List For Her New EP, ‘For Broken Ears’
The ‘Try Me’ crooner then explained thus:
“It’s called ‘Spirit’. It’s new to y’all, some are currently tryna tap into it, creating fusions of it. Which means it’s growing.”
See her tweet below:
It’s called “Spirit”
It’s new to y’all, some are currently tryna tap into it, creating fusions of it. Which means it’s growing. 🕊 https://t.co/ybDI32EJ2p
— TEMS (@temsbaby) November 17, 2020
