LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to salute popular disc jockey, DJ Switch, for her bravery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The turntable disc jockey had remained at the Lekki Tollgate to capture the shooting of peaceful protesters by military officers on her Instagram Live.

Information Nigeria recalls the 2013 Glo X Factor winner sought asylum in Canada after reportedly receiving threats from the authorities for daring to record the tragic incident.

In honor of her courageous act, Twitter users have written remarkable things about her on Wednesday, November 18.

“Thank you Dj Switch for all you did 20.10.20 am so grateful …. trust me you will be remembered in my heart forever …#LekkiMasscre“, a tweet reads.

I don’t think we have fully grasped the significance of what DJ Switch did for us that night by going Live. — Lit! (@JusttLit) November 18, 2020

Imagine they had "regulated" social media? That DJ Switch's video wouldn't have made it out, it would have been shut down. Even without the regulation, a top official in the army said it was photoshopped The truth would have remained hidden. Thank God for the Internet. — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) November 18, 2020

