Lekki Toll Gate: DJ Switch Testifies Before Canadian Parliament (Video)

Nigerian entertainer, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch, recently testified before the Sub-committee on International Human Rights of Canada’s House of Commons.

Information Nigeria learnt that the #EndSARS protester, who streamed live the incident that took place at Lekki Toll gate in Lagos State, travelled abroad to seek asylum after receiving death threats.

In a video sighted online, the disc jockey recounted the unfortunate incident before the Canadian parliament.

The entertainer dismissed the Nigerian army’s claim that soldiers fired blank bullets into the air. She also disclosed how the soldiers prevented ambulances from rescuing the casualties as she

The disc jockey also mentioned how justice hasn’t been served for the victims of police brutality.

Watch the video below: