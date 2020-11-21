National News
Lekki Shootings: Sanwo-Olu Must Appear Before Panel, #EndSARS Lawyer Insists
Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, a counsel for some #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State has expressed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should appear before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry over the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate.
Ogunlana cited the military’s claim before the panel that their operation on that day was on the invitation of the governor as a reason for this move.
Hence, he argued that it would be important for the governor to appear before the panel, particularly to demonstrate his professed belief in the rule of law.
Recall that Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, last week Saturday had during his cross-examination said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ordered the deployment of soldiers to the tollgate and other parts of the state that day following a request by the governor.
Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide In Detention – DSS
The Department of State Security (DSS) has announced the detention of the security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who shot a newspaper vendor in Abuja on Thursday.
The spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Friday made this known.
While confirming that the security aide is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as security detail, he also pledged transparency in the investigation.
He said, “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
“The service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s convoy as security detail and as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his convoy, the service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.
“As part of its disciplinary procedure in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter. While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”
Shehu Sani Hails FG’s Exclusion Of ASUU From IPPIS
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has hailed the decision of the Federal Government to exclude the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The reversal to the old Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS) and the provision of N65 billion for the union were some of the major agreements between the government and the union on Friday in Abuja.
Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna described it as “a triumph of resilience and dialogue.”
He wrote on his Twitter page:
“The reported exclusion of ASUU from IPPIS and the provision of N65Billion, if true is commendable. It’s the triumph of resilience and dialogue. As an uncompromising supporter of ASUU, I call on the academics to consider this & restore their services. And no breach Pls.”
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 20, 2020
Next EFCC Chairman Should Come From Outside Police Force – Justice Salami
Justice Ayo Salami–led Judicial Commission of Inquiry has recommended that the next chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should not come from the Nigeria Police Force.
The recommendation was contained in the report of the committee which was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The panel observed that the four chairmen of EFCC since inception were from the police.
Justice Salami while speaking on Friday expressed that an opportunity should be open to persons from other law enforcement or security agencies as provided in the EFCC establishment Act of 2004.
Justice Salami opined that this move will help the commission better reposition itself for greater effectiveness.
