‘Learn From Every Situation And Move On’ – BBNaija’s Eric

Published

31 mins ago

on

BBNaija’s Eric

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Eric Oshiokhai, has shared some words of advice on his Instagram page. According to the reality TV star and fitness enthusiast, it is a good habit to learn from every situation no matter how bad it is.

Sharing a picture of himself, he writes:

“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you; build the habit of learning from any situation you find yourself in and keep it moving.”

The self-proclaimed ‘Gentle Tiger’ was in a relationship with his BBNaija colleague, Lilo, during his stay in the Lockdown house. Both stars were inseparable at the time.

The reality TV star’s post

Entertainment

DJ Cuppy To Release New Video Featuring Stonebwoy, ‘Karma’

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, is set to release a new music video featuring Ghanaian rapper, Stonebwoy, titled ‘Karma’.

The song is a track on her debut studio album, ‘Original Copy’.

Taking to Instagram on Friday afternoon, the celebrity disc jockey, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, shared pictures from the set of the music video. Her caption asks fans if they want the video released.

It reads:

“Should I drop the #Karma video?”

Information Nigeria recalls the musician recently celebrated her 28th birthday with a lot of fanfare. She received messages from fans all over the world who had a lovely thing or two to say about her.

See her Instagram post below:

The disc jockey’s post

Entertainment

‘Chase Your Dreams Fearlessly’ – BBNaija’s TrikyTee

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

BBNaija’s Trikytee

Reality TV star, Timmy Sinclair, better known as Trikytee, has shared some motivational words with his fans. The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate took to Instagram on Friday to post a few pictures.

In his caption, he encourages others to chase their dreams fearlessly. He added that nothing can stop a person determined to make their dreams come true.

His caption reads:

“Chase your dreams and goals fearlessly…nothing can stop you as long as you believe…in God!!! Tycoons that’s how we roll…”

Information Nigeria recalls the aspiring Nollywood filmmaker recently received a political appointment from the Governor of his native state, Bayelsa.

See his post below:

The reality TV star’s post

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Congratulates Davido On Release Of ‘A Better Time’ Album

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Davido, Nicki Minaj

American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has congratulated Nigerian superstar musician, David Adeleke alias Davido on the successful release of his album, ‘A Better Time’.

The global rap star, who just welcomed her first child, took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a picture of the album’s art cover.

She captioned it thus;

“Congratulations @davido!! #HolyGround #ABetterTime #Naija to the WORLD!!!!!”

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper also reacted to the leak of the song which she was featured on. The song, titled ‘Holy Ground’, was leaked by an unknown source on Saturday, November 7.

She said the leaked song was not the real song, but later deleted the tweet.

See her Instagram post below:

Minaj’s Instagram post

