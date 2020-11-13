‘Learn From Every Situation And Move On’ – BBNaija’s Eric

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Eric Oshiokhai, has shared some words of advice on his Instagram page. According to the reality TV star and fitness enthusiast, it is a good habit to learn from every situation no matter how bad it is.

Sharing a picture of himself, he writes:

“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you; build the habit of learning from any situation you find yourself in and keep it moving.”

The self-proclaimed ‘Gentle Tiger’ was in a relationship with his BBNaija colleague, Lilo, during his stay in the Lockdown house. Both stars were inseparable at the time.

See his Instagram post below: