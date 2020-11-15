‘Laycon Will Be In The Industry For A Very Long Time’ – Singer, K-Solo

Nigerian producer and singer, Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K-Solo, has shared his views on the longevity of Laycon’s career in the entertainment industry.

The ace record music producer took to Twitter to write that the BBNaija Lockdown season winner will be in the industry for a very long time regardless of people’s acceptance.

In his words:

“Which people dey cry ontop Laycon matter, you like or hate it. His going to be in your ugly Faces for a Very Long Time. Shey ehn senseless nii?”

Information Nigeria recalls Laycon celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, November 8, with his close friends and family in attendance.

See K-Solo’s tweet below: