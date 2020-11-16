Entertainment
Laycon Thanks Fans For Surprise Birthday Party
Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon, has appreciated his fans for surprising him with numerous gifts on his birthday.
The rapper cum reality TV star celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, November 8.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 15, he writes:
“Today marks the end of my birth week. Oh what an iCONic week it has been I thank God for His grace to witness my 27th birthday.. Omo mesef don dey old ooo Can we talk about the surprise birthday party that was organized by my FANmily; iCONs
How did you pull that off? You all wowed me What I saw that night was simply out of this world!!! You all love me this much? Hey God
Words can’t explain how I felt that night and how I still feel as I type this. I can’t thank you all enough. And to crown it all, the biggest birthday gift ever; a MERCEDES BENZ We go too press their neck for this Lagos
Read Also: Laycon & Omah Lay fans fight on Twitter over Next Rated Artist as Headies calls for nominations
Also, thank you for the perfumes, designer shoes, shirts, cakes, wrist watches, and many more… Oh, lest I forget, the sex toy
Thank you sooooooo much for the unflinching love and support! I promise to never let you all down. I love you all”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘I’m Building A New Me’ – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has revealed that he is building a new version of himself.
The reality TV star and fitness enthusiast took to Instagram on Monday to share some pictures of himself at the gym. In his caption, he says that he is not just sweating and working out. On the contrary, he is building a strong foundation of new habits, adding that he is shedding some old parts.
Read Also: Fans Blast Kiddwaya Over Outfit To Eko Hotel With Erica
It reads:
“I’m not working out, I’m not sweating. I’m not lifting. I’m building. Building a foundation, building habits. Building a new me by breaking the old.”
See his post below:
Entertainment
Tobi Bakre Shares Throwback Picture Of Him & Banky W
Popular reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself and Nigerian R&B singer, Banky W.
The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate shared the photo alongside recently taken pictures of himself and the singer turned actor.
His caption reads thus:
“Don’t swipe!!! Laugh fit kill you. You never know where the journey of life will take you. Wonder what was on bankys mind in that second slide!!!
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Let Us Continue To Soro Soke’, Tobi Bakre Charges Nigerian Youths
This boy can see I am on the phone na! Ewo ni ti picture at this moment. Oya snap and be going @davidwej on the suits @theoladayo on the lens @mtn_yellostar #MTNYelloStar”
See the picture below:
See their recent picture below:
Entertainment
‘Why I Did Not Change My Name To Kate’ – BBNaija’s Ka3na
Fashion entrepreneur and reality TV star, Ka3na Jones, has revealed why she stuck to her guns by using the name Ka3na instead of Kate despite warnings from the BBNaija producer.
The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate took to Instagram on Monday to share a sultry photo of herself. She then gave a full explanation of why she refused to change her brand name to Kate before going into the Big Brother house.
She wrote:
“The goal was to sell the @amourka3na brand. I had to turn down the option of changing my name from KA3NA to KATE when the producer categorically warned me against going in with (Ka3na) He said the name was going to affect my votes! My response was ‘The Reason I’m Going On Show Was To Sell KA3NA,
Read Also: BBNaija’s Ka3na Comes Under Fire For Referring To Laycon As Her ‘Son’
So If i Should Change That What’s The Reason’ I concluded by saying ‘I’m Going On One Of The Biggest Reality Show In The World And I Believe Just One Day On The Show Was Enough’ Indeed my name affected my votes but I have no regrets as the aim was meant…, KA3NA Is now a household name, a brand people can trust and transact with and I’m grateful.”
See her full post below:
Trending
- Video6 hours ago
Ngozi Okonjo Iweala: Meet The New Director-General Of The World Trade Organization
- National News5 hours ago
Shehu Sani Raises Alarm As Bandits Allegedly Kidnap Scores On Kaduna-Abuja Road
- News Feed19 hours ago
Laycon reacts to the wish of a pretty lady who asked him to ignore Erica & pick her
- Entertainment22 hours ago
‘Cousin Wahala’, Vee Shades Venita In New Post
- Entertainment20 hours ago
‘We Are Human Beings’ – BBN’s Dorathy Replies Fan Who Asked If She Is Dating Prince
- National News6 hours ago
Ndume: Kleptocrats Have Formed A Major Part Of Buhari’s Govt
- Trending22 hours ago
Strippers Spotted At Wedding Reception In Nigeria
- Video6 hours ago
How ‘Detective’ Fashola Found ‘Hidden Camera’ At Lekki Tollgate (Video)