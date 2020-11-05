Connect with us

Laycon Stares At Erica After She Showed Up At Dorathy’s Birthday Bash (Video)

2020 Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon couldn’t keep his eyes off his former friend, Erica after she showed up at Dorathy’s birthday bash.

In a video sighted on social media, Laycon gazed admiringly at Erica while she exchanged pleasantries with the celebrant.

It appears Laycon might still be smitten by the pretty actress.

Information Nigeria recalls during their time in the house, the duo were starting to become best of friends but things started to go downhill after Laycon professed his love for Erica.

The actress turned the rapper down because she didn’t feel the same way and she was clearly attracted to another housemate, Kiddwaya.

Before the day of her disqualification from the highly-coveted show, the actress went full rage mode as she hurled insults at Laycon for telling other housemates that she tried to kiss him.

However, after the two were spotted in the same building on Wednesday, some of their fans had hoped that they would let go of the past and rekindle their friendship.

