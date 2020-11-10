Laycon Reacts After Fan Gifts Him Sex Toy As Birthday Gift (Video)

Winner of Big Brother Naija season 5, Laycon finally unboxed some of the gifts he received from his fans for his 27th birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV had a birthday bash on Sunday where he received a brand new Mercedes Benz E350 as well as a fully-equipped studio among other gifts from his fans.

Laycon, whose full name is Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, decided to open more gifts and he was stunned as one particular package stood out to him.

Taking to social media, Laycon shared a video of himself opening the package which contained a sex toy (Cock ring).

The reality TV star jokingly told the person recording him to stop after he found out the content of the package.

It didn’t end there as he also told his fans to teach him how it works because he has no idea.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/cent_melody/status/1325906332273303556?s=21